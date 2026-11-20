Americans planning to use artificial intelligence (AI) for Christmas shopping expect to spend an average of $2,745 this holiday season, more than $1,100 above the $1,643 forecast by shoppers who do not use the technology, according to a new Bank of Montreal survey. The findings suggest that digital shopping tools, social media recommendations, and influencer culture could be encouraging consumers to spend more even as households tighten their holiday budgets.

The BMO Real Financial Progress Index, published on 19th November, found that Americans expect to spend an average of $2,198 during the 2026 holiday season, down nearly $600 from $2,755 in 2025. Around 67% of the survey respondents said their concerns about inflation and the cost of living had increased over the previous three months.

Despite the overall reduction in spending, over half of Americans plan to use AI to help with their holiday purchases. Some 41% intend to use it to research specific products and compare prices, while 37% expect to use AI to identify the best seasonal sales. Another 37% plan to use the technology to brainstorm gift ideas.

However, the spending figures challenge the assumption that AI-powered shopping necessarily helps consumers save money. Although 33% believe the technology will help them stay within budget, those planning to use AI expect to spend $2,745, compared with $1,643 among non-users. The difference is a considerable $1,102.

AI shopping agents are also facing resistance. Only 21% of shoppers said they would authorise an AI agent to make purchases on their behalf, while 38% expressed concern that automated shopping could lead them to overspend.

Social Media Adds to Holiday Spending Pressure

Social media appears to have an even stronger association with higher holiday budgets. Americans who plan to shop for Christmas through social platforms expect to spend $3,639, compared with $2,035 among those who do not, a difference of $1,604.

The influence is particularly pronounced among younger consumers. Nearly half of Gen Z shoppers (47%) said social media influencers were important in guiding their holiday purchases. Meanwhile, 19% of Gen Z and 17% of Millennials plan to buy gifts directly through social media platforms, compared with just 10% of Americans overall.

Influencers also appear to shape purchasing decisions beyond direct social commerce. Social media shoppers are three times as likely to say influencers guide their holiday shopping choices as non-social shoppers (57% versus 19%).

The spending differences extend to specific categories. Social media shoppers expect to spend $439 on clothing, nearly three times the $160 forecast by those who avoid shopping through these platforms. Their planned decoration spending is also substantially higher at $147, compared with $43.

The survey found that 67% of people shopping directly through social platforms admitted they lose track of their spending.

Americans Cut Budgets Amid Debt Concerns

The broader figures highlight the financial pressures facing US households. Planned spending on decorations has fallen 52% year over year to $53, while travel spending has dropped 28% to $354. Grocery budgets have declined 20% to $469, and planned spending on electronic gifts has fallen 24% to $168.

Nevertheless, 59% of Americans expect to carry at least some holiday debt into 2027, averaging $1,238. The pressure is particularly concerning for younger generations: 54% of Gen Z and Millennials said they were more likely to accumulate credit card debt after the holidays than at any other time of year.

BMO's findings are based on an Ipsos survey of 2,500 US adults conducted between 31st August and 6th October. The results show an association between digital shopping habits and higher spending, rather than establishing that AI or social media directly causes consumers to spend more.