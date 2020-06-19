Elon Musk has denied having a threesome with ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne after a fresh testimony in Johnny Depp's defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard claimed the trio had an affair in 2016.

Elon Musk spoke to Page Six about the deposition and insisted that he was never intimate with Cara Delevingne. "Cara and I are friends, but we've never been intimate. She would confirm this," the Tesla CEO told the outlet on Thursday.

The 48-year-old also reiterated that he started dating Amber Heard only after she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp. "Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!" Musk said.

His statement comes a day after a report in Mail Online, that stated that a recent deposition has claimed that Musk, Heard, and Delevingne had a threesome at Depp's Los Angeles home in late 2016. The deposition was given by Josh Drew, a friend and former neighbour of the "Aquaman" actress who was previously married to her best friend Raquel "Rocky" Pennington.

"They were having a three-way affair, correct?" Depp's attorney Benjamin Chew asked during the deposition, to which Drew responded, "My understanding, yes."

In his statement, Musk also urged his former girlfriend and her ex-husband to end their legal battle, which was started by the Depp after Amber wrote an article in Washington Post portraying herself as a domestic abuse victim, without taking his name. Depp filed the defamation suit saying that the speculations about him being the abuser have cost him the prized role of Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

Urging them to "bury the hatchet and move on," Musk said: "Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it's all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!"

Musk dated Heard on and off from 2016 to 2018. He is now dating Grimes, with whom he welcomed a son named X AE A-XII last month. Meanwhile, Cara Delevingne split from Ashley Benson last month. Delevingne and Heard, who have been spotted together on several outings in the past, are yet to comment on the reports of having a threesome with Musk.