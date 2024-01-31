Heaping praise on his social media platform, Elon Musk recently explained what sets X (formerly Twitter) apart, emphasising its unique qualities and impact.

Russ Cook, also known as the "Hardest Geezer," is sparing no effort to become the first person ever to run the complete length of Africa from south to north. Regrettably, he has been enduring his fair share of hardships, including health scares and geopolitical issues.

However, Cook recently faced one of his toughest tests yet: securing a visa for Algeria. The North African country, where many empires have left legacies, was a necessary port of passage if Cook and his team were to complete the extraordinary journey.

Last week, the extreme athlete took to the Musk-owned social media platform to announce that the challenge was under threat due to visa complications.

"We have a bit of a problem. We haven't been able to get visas for Algeria, and if we don't get them, then it's game over for project Africa," Cook wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Africa gives Russ Cook the green light to enter Algeria

Much to Cook's and his followers' relief, The Embassy of Algeria in the UK replied to Russ on Sunday (January 28). "Please submit your visa application from where you are located. Our missions will grant you a courtesy visa on the spot," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that Cook can submit his application either to their Embassies in Bamako, Dakar or Nouakchott or their Consulate in Nouadhibou (Mauritania).

"You will get a multi-entry visa to allow you to cross Algeria through the province of Tindouf in order to pursue your charitable mission. Welcome to Algeria and good luck," the spokesperson added.

Cook expressed gratitude to all involved, including his many supporters, politicians who enabled this move and netizens who ensured his request reached the offices of MPs. According to a report by Runner's World, Cook and his team were granted Algerian visas this week.

Boys and girls we did it. We’re going to Algeria, and the power of social media made it happen. There is still over 4000km of running… pic.twitter.com/cXDL6FdWgw — Russ Cook (@hardestgeezer) January 29, 2024

Cook now plans to continue moving forward and soon announce a finish date for Project Africa. "Boys and girls, we did it. We're going to Algeria, and the power of social media made it happen," said Cook.

Elon Musk reacts to Russ Cook securing a visa for Algeria

On X Musk praised the result for Cook and the numerous communications that made it happen. "This kind of interaction is what makes X special," the 52-year-old billionaire wrote.

This is not the first time Musk has praised his controversy-plagued social media platform. For instance, the tech billionaire recently noted that X could have prevented the Holocaust.

Aside from this, Musk has been trying to provide X users a more pleasant experience, while ensuring it complies with the law. In line with this, Musk recently announced that X will build a new moderation office in Texas to tackle content depicting child sexual abuse.

Cook has gone viral on social media, amassing 800,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram. The Worthing man rose to popularity for documenting the epic challenge on YouTube. He is also starring in a new TikTok advertisement on TV.