Elon Musk revealed that he has given Kanye West his full support to run for U.S. president, but he believes that the rapper should do it in 2024 and not 2020.

West initially announced his intent to run for president in 2024 but suddenly backtracked on his statement and made the sudden decision to do it this year. Musk thinks this is not a good move since he does not want West to split the Black votes with Joe Biden.

"I've done my best to convince him that 2024 would be better than 2020," Musk told the New York Times, and revealed why he is in favour of West running for U.S. president.

Talking about Biden, Musk admitted that he cannot tell if Biden has his "stuff together or not" and asked if "all his mental faculties are there or not?" He added that it would be "helpful to see him in a debate scenario or something like that."

Despite his wish to have a U.S. president who has his "mental faculties" intact, he still wants to see West run for president. He said they have known each other "for at least 10 years, maybe longer" and that they see each other "about once every six months." Musk shared that he and West text "fairly often."

Last week, West stirred media attention following a Twitter rampage wherein he accused his wife Kim Kardashian of cheating on him. He also said that he has since wanted to divorce his wife. In the same rant, West also called his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, Kris Jong-un. The tweets came after he revealed during his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina that he wanted Kardashian to abort their first child.

Kardashian took to social media to explain that her husband's outbursts are caused by his bipolar disorder. She asked for privacy and understanding on behalf of West. Musk revealed that he reached out to his friend "when he was about a third of the way through the tweet rampage, just to see if he was doing OK."

"I sent him a text saying, 'you know, just checking on you, a lot of people are worried, just wondering if you're OK.' And he called me back and he actually seemed fine. He video FaceTimed me and he was in Wyoming with a bunch of friends," he revealed.

Musk added that West "seemed fine on the call" although he sensed that things are not fine. He noted that West seems to be facing "a lot of issues."