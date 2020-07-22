American rapper Kanye West posted a series of tweets on Monday night. The messages claimed that his wife Kim Kardashian was trying to lock him up and there were references to Nelson Mandela and movie "Get Out."

Kanye West's Twitter account came to life on Monday night when he posted several messages in which he appears to be ranting. The messages were deleted a few hours later. The incident took place a day after he launched his first presidential campaign, rallying in Charleston, South Carolina where he made comments about terminating their first pregnancy, according to Reuters.

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," West said in one of the tweets that was later deleted.

He went on to post more messages whereby he ranted about saving his daughter's life. In another tweet, he compared himself to Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first Black president who served 27 years in prison for battling a racial war. In other posts, he suggested that the 2017 horror movie "Get Out" which revolves around a young African-American is based on his story.

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday," reads another deleted tweet by "Jesus is King" hitmaker.

"If I get locked up like Mandela Ya'll will know why," he wrote in another post.

"Everybody knows the movie get out is about me," he also wrote referring to "Get Out."

In some other tweets, he reportedly asked Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner to stop avoiding his calls and get him from their ranch at Wyoming.

Earlier this month, West announced his decision to run for US presidential election and made things formal by registering as a 2020 presidential candidate on the Oklahoma ballot with the Federal Election Commission.

Meanwhile, television personality Sharon Osbourne responded to West's decision about running for presidential elections and she seems a bit displeased after his first campaign rally. In the recent episode of "The Talk," panellist Osbourne said she believes that "he has lost all sense of reality."

"It's very, very sad. We've seen him do these episodes before where he's kind of lost all sense of reality, and rambling on, and saying things about North, and wanting to abort, and all of that. It's just ugliness, and sad," Osbourne said as quoted by ET Canada.

Meanwhile, co-host Eve said that if he needs mental help, she hopes "his family and friends finally do get him that help."

Fans would recall that West opened up about his battle with bipolar disorder in his 2019 interview with David Letterman. He has also been candid about his addiction to opioids that was originally prescribed to him after liposuction.

No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and Iâ€™m so disturbed by what Iâ€™m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you canâ€™t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

As West's erratic behaviour has prompted a massive response from followers, singer Halsey is showing support and asking fans not to joke about him.

Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

"No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I'm so disturbed by what I'm seeing," Halsey wrote. "Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can't offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence," the singer who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was a teenager wrote.

She concluded her series of tweets by saying: "Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis."