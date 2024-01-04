Debunking a rumour fuelled by an earlier report that depicted him dancing at a party thrown by Palm Tree Crew, Elon Musk says he celebrated the new year with his 3-year-old son X Æ A-Xii (A.K.A. X) in St. Barts.

Locked in a bitter custody fight with his ex, Grimes, the ever-controversial X (formerly Twitter) owner told Page Six that he was on a sun-drenched Caribbean isle to visit a friend for a few days and "just spent time with family and close friends".

"My son, li'l X, was with me," he told the outlet. A spy mistakenly informed Page Six that they spotted the 52-year-old billionaire hanging out with Tom Brady and snowboarder Shaun White and revelling with his "arms in the air" at a Palm Tree Crew gathering.

Musk, however, clarified he celebrated New Year's Eve by attending a bash at WhatsApp founder Jan Koum's house "for a few hours". Furthermore, the Tesla boss noted that he generally had a quiet time with friends and family.

Although he recalled meeting Shaun White and Tom Brady briefly, Musk said it wasn't at the Palm Tree Crew soiree.

What is Elon Musk expecting from 2024?

While 2023 wasn't exactly a good year for the tech mogul, he still ended the year with a $100 Billion (£78 billion) profit. Understandably, he believes even more crazy things are likely to happen in 2024.

"2024 is gonna be even more crazy is my prediction," Musk responded to one of his X followers who wished to have a normal year in 2024.

Can we just have a normal year in 2024 ? 😰



Don't we deserve that after 4 years of crazy ? — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 31, 2023

2024 is gonna be even more crazy is my prediction — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2024

Musk marked the commencement of the New Year via an X post, saying: "LFG 2024 (let's freaking go)".

🚀💫 LFG 2024!! 💫 🚀 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2024

He believes the year will be the most extraordinary yet, hinting at the impending US presidential election in November. To those unaware, there will be historic elections this year in almost seventy countries including the US, India, Mexico and South Africa.

With over 3.7 billion voters expected to play key roles in shaping future developments, AI expert Oren Etzioni said there could be a "tsunami of misinformation" in the upcoming election season.

Meanwhile, some users have reacted to Musk's post in the comment section. "Mr. Musk we need President Donald J. Trump back in that Whitehouse," one user wrote.

Another user noted that "normalcy" is the last thing 2024 is likely to offer, especially with the presidential election just around the corner. Musk has previously stated that he will not be supporting President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

Musk also criticised Biden for ignoring Tesla and paying more attention to legacy automakers. "The notion of a feud is not quite right. Biden has pointedly ignored Tesla at every turn and falsely stated to the public that GM leads the electric car industry, when in fact Tesla produced over 300,000 electric vehicles last quarter and GM produced 26," Musk said.