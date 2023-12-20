Much to the delight of Cybertruck owners, Tesla chief Elon Musk has confirmed that the electric car (EV) maker will soon offer a "mod package" that can transform the battery-powered pickup truck into a boat.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Musk noted that the abovementioned mod package will enable the Cybertruck to traverse at least 100 meters of water. "Mostly just need to upgrade cabin door seals," he added.

We are going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100m of water as a boat.



Mostly just need to upgrade cabin door seals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2023

The announcement comes just days after Tesla finally started delivering the Cybertruck on December 1. The concept Cybertruck was originally unveiled in November 2019 at the Tesla Design Studio in Los Angeles.

What separates the Cybertruck from other EVs?

Despite drawing flak for its design, people heaped praise on the Cybertruck's specifications and it received a whopping 187,000 pre-orders. Tesla claims the Cybertruck is "durable and rugged enough to go anywhere".

The EV is reportedly faster than a sports car and its models are capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds with a tri-motor variant.

It is worth noting that Musk has been teasing the Cybertruck's amphibious capabilities since 2020. Musk hinted at the possibility while responding to a 3D artist's rendering depicting the Cybertruck as a boat. "I think we could make that work," he wrote on X.

Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

Although Musk's recent tweet is more specific, it is still subject to public scepticism. However, some enthusiasts didn't shy away from expressing their excitement by sharing Cybertruck-boat hybrid renders and AI-generated images showing the mammoth vehicle floating on water.

The announcement also reminds us of the previously introduced cybercat and cybercat foiler, which allude to 2 components that transform the Tesla Cybertruck into a catamaran.

Cybertruck + Catamaran => Cybercat

Looks 🔥🔥🔥. What do you think @elonmusk? pic.twitter.com/vVMnIZHjlx — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) January 23, 2022

Regretablly, Musk did not elaborate on the package and is still mum on its release timing for availability. Instead, the Tesla chief has taken his feud with the chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger to the next level.

Elon Musk isn't willing to let his feud with Bob Iger end

Over the weekend, a considerable number of Tesla owners noticed that the Disney+ app is no longer available on their vehicles' Theater screens.

According to an earlier report by Electrek, a Tesla source told Disney+ that the EV company is planning to remove the native app from its vehicles without giving owners a reason why. Tesla later informed Disney that it would only remove the app if the owners had never used it before.

👀Tesla removes Disney+ app from vehicles pic.twitter.com/rlR0vGvAoY — Tesla Software Updates (@TeslaSoftUpdate) December 18, 2023

To those unaware, the Musk-Iger feud began in mid-November when Disney followed in the footsteps of big brands and suspended advertising on X citing a Media Matters report that accused the social media platform of posting ads next to pro-Nazi content.