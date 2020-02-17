In a major shocker, the British royal family's official website is directing its visitors to a Chinese pornography page when clicked on a particular charity page. The website reportedly carries an incorrect link to the porn website instead of the charity page.

According to The Sun, the Chinese porn page features click-throughs explicit material and it even surpasses child-lock filters. This means anyone and everyone can gain access to the material on the Chinese porn website.

Royal.uk is the official website of the British royal family that opens with a tagline "The Home of Royal Family" alongside a picture of the 93-year-old monarch Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Prince Phillip. The website provides the latest news, information, updates, and announcements by the members of the royal family, particularly the queen. It even provides the details of the royal events such as investitures, garden parties and more. Additionally, the website hosts information about the royal family's patronages and charities they are associated with.

The cyber blunder occurred when the users try to access Dolen Cymru link on the royal website, instead, they were moved to a pornographic website featuring graphic material and adverts. The link that the users were looking for was actually the charity's official website waleslesotholink.org.

The charity is dedicated to make a difference and create positive change in the southern African Kingdom of Lesotho and communities in Wales. With their UK office situated in Cardiff and Prince Harry as the patron, the charity works with communities and professionals across Wales.

The embarrassing situation was first noticed by British publication The Sun. They took the onus of informing the Buckingham Palace and Dolen Cymru about the error.

The prince became the patron of the charity in 2007 and has since worked towards promoting their cause. Meanwhile, when Harry and Meghan Markle announced their exit from the British royal family, the charity was reportedly concerned about their future. Earlier in January ITV reported that they "feared for their future" as their patron stepped back from royal duties.

'We haven't heard anything directly as a charity, only what we've read.'' Veronica German, the executive director of Dolen Cymru said.

''The impression seems to be that he will carry on but we don't know. We just very much hope that he will carry on because he's been a good friend to us and a good friend to Lesotho," she added.