Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't attend Prince Andrew's 60th birthday celebrations on Wednesday. The couple declined the invitation and it is an "open secret," a royal expert has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not return to the UK from Canada for the family bash.

"It's not very nice for the Queen as, whatever people say and think, [Andrew] is [still] her son and she wanted her close family around her," said Neil Sean, British media correspondent, speaking to Fox News. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been residing in Canada since they quit as senior members of the royal family in January.

The royal expert said that Queen Elizabeth II had plans for a party in honour of her son's birthday, which would also celebrate his charities. However, according to a palace source the queen "is [now] understood to be holding only a small family dinner."

Sean added that it isn't clear whether the couple will attend Princess Beatrice's wedding in May.

"A mole [told] me, 'Beatrice really got on well with Meghan and is sad she left, but so far they have been unable to keep that friendship going.' Others though [say] that Meghan values her own PR and believes any association right now with the brand of York may not be that great for the couple earning power outside the royal family," he said.

Meanwhile, a People report claims that the couple are "besotted and very sweet with each other." According to a source close to Harry and Meghan, "Archie is the priority. It's very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He's a happy kid—he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. They are trying to live their life as regular parents."