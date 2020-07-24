Eminem is reportedly worried about how he will be depicted in the upcoming memoir of Mariah Carey, his alleged ex-girlfriend. The Grammy-winning rapper is edgy about the fact that the musician may reveal things about their past in her book and might paint him as a selfish lover.

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and rapper Eminem have not been on good terms for several years, with the "We Belong Together" hitmaker repeatedly denying the rapper's claims of a six-month-long relationship. As per a report published in the US Weekly, the 47-year-old rapper is "stressed" about how he might be portrayed in Carey's memoir.

The report also mentioned that Eminem, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, is aware of the fact that the singer is going to say negative things about him in her book due to be released later this year, and is expecting an onslaught.

The outlet quoted an insider saying," Eminem's Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey. They had a very toxic relationship. He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it."

The Meaning of Mariah Carey ðŸ¦‹ Out Sept 29 ðŸ¦‹ Pre-order: https://t.co/zepHkXMYFJ pic.twitter.com/vEgi6PEMXX July 9, 2020

The report added that he is worried because he believes Carey is going to say that he was bad in bed or he was a selfish lover, since the 50-year-old songstress knows that he has been insecure about it.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper and Carey have not shied away from slamming each other publicly in the past, and have even released a number of songs about their much-publicised feud. In an interview to a magazine in 2002, Eminem had said that he does not like Carey as a person, even though he respects her as a singer, and that things are different on a personal level. He had also said that she "doesn't have it all together."

Carey's memoir titled, "The Meaning of Mariah," hits the shelves on Thursday, Sept. 29. Announcing her book earlier this month, Carey had written," Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me but also about the resilience of the human spirit." The memoir that Carey wrote with Michaela Angela Davis for Andy Cohen Books and Pan Macmillan will be available as an audiobook as well.