Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child and the actress shared the exciting news on Monday via social media.

The "American Horror Story" (AHS) alum is a few months pregnant judging from the photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture shows her wearing a white dress that emphasised her growing belly. She also has her hands placed under her baby bump.

Hedlund appeared in another photo staring at Roberts while he held her hand. The couple shared a laugh together in another snap. The actress' caption hinted that she is expecting a boy with the "Triple Frontier" star.

"Me...and my two favorite guys," she captioned the snap.

Julia Roberts congratulated her niece on her pregnancy and commented, "Love you" along with a kissing emoji. Lea Michele, who recently also just gave birth to a son, shared her well-wishes as well.

"You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together," the "Glee" alum wrote.

Roberts' "AHS" co-star Sarah Paulson simply wrote, "Beauty beauty," Mexican beauty Eiza González commented, "Pretty girl!!!!! I'm so excited!!" and "Paradise Hills" co-star Awkwafina put three heart emojis.

Rumer Willis, Chelsea Handler, Kyle Newman, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Jessica Capshaw were also among the other celebrities who shared their excitement for the couple.

"Can't wait to be an Auntie!!! Also, you couldn't glow harder if you TRIED!!" Capshaw wrote.

The 29-year-old "Scream Queens" star may have hinted at her pregnancy in an Instagram post in May. She shared a selfie that showed her wearing a shirt with the print, "Ciao baby!" She captioned the snap "Just kidding. Staying home." Ciao is an Italian word that could both mean "hello" and goodbye."

Roberts and Hedlund were first romantically linked in March 2019 when they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles. They have since been private about their relationship and do not share photos of each other on social media.

Roberts was previously engaged to her "Adult World" co-star Evan Peters and they broke up in 2019. Hedlund was also engaged with his "On The Road" co-star Kirsten Dunst before they split in 2016.