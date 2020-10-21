Celebrities have to often block some followers on Instagram, but for Emma Roberts, it was her own mother Kelly Cunningham. The actress revealed that she decided to block her mother after she accidentally broke the news of her pregnancy on the picture-sharing app.

In a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Emma Roberts revealed that she had been planning to keep her pregnancy pretty low but it couldn't happen because of her mother Kelly Cunningham. Roberts is expecting her first child- a boy, with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The pregnant actress joked: "I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low key but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Which, mothers and Instagram, it's a bad combination. She definitely spilled the beans."

The "American Horror Story" actress revealed that her mother did not have a computer and had a flip phone until recently when Roberts herself gifted her an iPhone.

"It was the worst thing I ever did. It started slow with a Google Alert on me, which she never had before, so she's like, 'Emma, have you seen this photo from 2010?!' I'm like, 'Yes, I've seen that photo.' So I'm getting flooded with 'Is this true?' And 'Have you seen this and that?' And then she got Instagram," Roberts said.

The 29-year-old noted that Cunningham is not tech-savvy and once got "totally catfished" by someone claiming to be singer Jackson Browne.

Further recalling how her mother accidentally revealed her pregnancy on the site, Roberts said: "It led to interacting with my fans and just thanking them for all their pregnancy wishes. It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane, so I couldn't get to her. I couldn't call her or attack her."

Cunningham had confirmed her daughter's pregnancy on Instagram by thanking fans for their well-wishes after a tabloid reported the news, thinking that Roberts herself has announced it. Roberts said about the incident: "She was like, 'Thank you so much for the well-wishes! We're so excited.' It was endless. My friends were sending me screen grabs."

Roberts added: "It was unbelievable. When I said to her, 'Mom, you revealed my pregnancy.' She goes, 'Emma, you announced it!' And I said, 'No I didn't. That was a tabloid.' She goes, 'Oh I didn't... that wasn't clear.'"

Revealing how she dealt with the situation, Roberts said: "We kind of laughed. We kind of got into a fight. I blocked her at one point," noting that in conclusion, it's a good story to tell her future baby.