Emma Stone has married her fiancé Dave McCary after over nine months of engagement.

Days after Emma Stone and Dave McCary sparked marriage rumours when pictures surfaced of them wearing matching gold bands, a source confirmed to Page Six that the couple has indeed tied the knot.

The actress was wearing the ring in place of her engagement ring back in May as well when she appeared on Reese Witherspoon's "Hello Sunshine YouTube show". She also dropped a major hint about her marriage during the episode as when psychiatrist Dr. Harold Koplewicz said to her, "If you marry an anxious man, you're going to have to know me the rest of my life," she responded with "Thankfully I didn't do that."

The secret wedding comes months after the couple had to postpone their original wedding plans in March due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The duo got engaged in December last year. The "Saturday Night Live" writer shared the big news with a picture of him embracing his long-time girlfriend while she flaunted a unique pearl and diamond ring on her finger. The 34-year-old captioned the image with a simple heart emoji.

The "La La Land" star first met McCary in 2016 on the sets of "Saturday Night Live" where the latter was a segment director for a sketch called "Wells for Boys," in which the actress starred. The pair reportedly started dating in 2017, and made their red carpet debut last year at the Screen Actors Guild Award where Stone was nominated for her performances in "Maniac" and "The Favourite."

They also made a rare public appearance together at the 2019 Oscars, where Stone was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. They were also in attendance at the wedding of Emma's BFF Jennifer Lawrence to Cooke Maroney last year.

It doesn't come as a surprise that the couple kept their wedding a secret, as they have rarely spoken about their relationship. The Oscar-winning actress previously revealed that she is not open to discussing her personal life with the public.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 31-year-old said of the speculation about her romantic life: "I understand the interest in it completely because I've had it too. But it's so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don't talk about it."