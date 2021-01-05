Newly-married couple Emma Stone and Dave McCary are all set to start their family. The actress is expecting her first child, and was recently spotted cradling her baby bump.

In photos obtained by Mail Online, Stone was seen walking with a friend in Los Angeles with a hand on her large belly. The photographs were clicked on Wednesday, December 30. In the pictures, the actress was seen wearing a tight-fitting black shirt that accentuated her belly, along with leggings and a cap. Her face was mostly hidden in a white surgical mask. She also had a reusable water bottle in her hand.

A source confirmed to E! News that Stone is indeed pregnant, and just "loves married life." The 32-year-old tied the knot with Dave McCary reportedly in September last year, around nine months after they got engaged.

Read more Emma Stone has secretly married fiancé Dave McCary after postponing March wedding

The couple, who are notoriously private about their personal lives, is yet to publicly address the pregnancy news. Interestingly, Stone's baby bump debut comes just a month after reports that she dropped out of an upcoming film featuring Brad Pitt. The Oscar-winner was finalised as the lead in "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle's Old Hollywood epic "Babylon," but she left the cast after an apparent scheduling conflict.

Stone had previously expressed her support for "Planned Parenthood," a nonprofit organisation that provides reproductive health care in the United States and globally, by wearing a small golden pin in the shape of its logo on the Academy Award's red carpet in 2017. In a previous interview with Elle, the "Easy A" star revealed that while she never saw herself as the type of woman to dream of a wedding and babies, growing older has changed her mind.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids," she had said.