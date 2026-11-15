Two much-loved garden centres in England are set to close in 2027 after decades of serving their local communities. Hillier Garden Centres' Hemel Hempstead branch in Hertfordshire and Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre in Bedfordshire will both shut next year following redevelopment plans affecting the two sites.

The garden centre closure announcements have prompted disappointment from some customers and businesses connected to the locations. The Hemel Hempstead site is expected to be demolished and repurposed as a storage and distribution hub, while Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre will close after plans for the site received approval.

Hillier Confirms Hemel Hempstead Garden Centre Closure

Hillier Garden Centres confirmed that its Hemel Hempstead branch will close in January 2027. The site, which first opened in 1990, is expected to be demolished and transformed into a storage and distribution hub after the local council approved the proposal.

Hillier Nurseries and Garden Centres, a family business operating 22 garden centres across the South of England, said the decision formed part of its wider strategy to strengthen the company and support future investment.

George Hillier, chairman of Hillier Nurseries and Garden Centres, said: 'This was not an easy decision for us to make; however, it does present an exciting opportunity to reinvest in our business and continue the growth trajectory the company has achieved in recent years.'

He added: 'The proposed sale forms part of Hillier's long-term strategy to strengthen the business and enable continued investment across its operations, including innovation, sustainability and customer experience. Our priority remains supporting our colleagues at Hemel Hempstead throughout the proposed transition.'

The closure has also affected independent businesses operating from the site. Choice Pet Supplies Hemel Hempstead, which traded inside Hillier Garden Centre from 2018 until late October 2026, described the announcement as news 'isn't news anyone wanted to hear'.

Customers responded with messages of sympathy for the shop, garden centre staff and other businesses affected by the closure.

One commenter wrote: 'Really sorry for the whole garden centre and staff as well, sad to see it go.'

Thrive Homes Development Leads to Leighton Buzzard Closure

Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre, a family-run business in Bedfordshire, will close in March 2027 after more than 30 years serving customers.

A campaign was launched to try to protect the site and the businesses operating there. However, the owners confirmed the closure after Thrive Homes' development plans received approval.

Garden centre owner Iris Lee-Lo described the decision as heartbreaking for the business and its supporters.

'It's heartbreaking,' Lee-Lo said. 'We have heard from Thrive Homes, which means the business is closing early next year, in March.'

She thanked councils, councillors, customers and the Leighton Buzzard Observer for their support during the campaign to keep the garden centre and other businesses on the site.

The two closures add to a list of garden centres that have recently closed or announced closures across the UK. Other sites listed as closing or already closed include The Dutch Garden Centre in Cardiff, which closed on 20 September 2026, Sturmer Garden Centre in Suffolk, which closed on 1 October 2026, and Wellingborough Garden Centre in Northamptonshire, which closed on 14 July 2026.

For regular visitors, the closures will mark the end of familiar local businesses that offered plants, gardening supplies, cafés and seasonal displays for many years. The changes will also affect staff and independent retailers connected to the sites as both locations prepare for their next phase.