A Starbucks customer has drawn attention to the chain's new Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese after posting a video showing a small piece of meat covering roughly a quarter of one slice of bread. TikTok user Ashley, who posts as @liftwithlipp, questioned whether the sandwich matched its name and price.

Her clip shows the sandwich taken apart on a napkin. On-screen text reads: 'When I am already at my limit but Starbucks thinks this qualifies as a braised short rib grilled cheese.' She tagged the company and asked: 'Where is the rest of the short rib?'

The video raises a question about how much filling customers should expect.

Starbucks' Holiday Sandwich Has No Published Meat Portion

Starbucks introduced the sandwich on 5 November as part of its 2026 holiday menu. It describes the item as grilled cheese elevated with braised short rib, savoury caramelised onion jam and Dijon, alongside Cheddar, Parmesan and mozzarella on sourdough.

The announcement lists the ingredients but does not state how much short rib each sandwich should contain. Customers have no published meat-portion benchmark against which to compare what they receive.

Price varies by location. Tasting Table reviewer Dani Zoeller paid $8.25 (about £6) on launch day. A separate Tasting Table article put the price at roughly $8–$10 (about £6–£8) after tax, with some New York locations charging more than $9 (about £7).

Zoeller initially thought the bread looked hard and the filling appeared sparse, but said the short rib, cheese and bread worked well together once she tasted it. She enjoyed the flavour, although the bread was too hard for her liking. Her review contrasts with Ashley's video but does not establish how consistent portions are between stores.

Nutrition Figures Do Not Settle the Portion Debate

Starbucks' published nutrition information lists the sandwich as a 640-calorie serving with 26 grams of protein. Those figures describe the whole product; they do not disclose how much of it is short rib rather than bread, cheese or other ingredients.

The nutrition panel cannot establish whether Ashley's portion fell below the company's standard.

Customers Report Different Experiences

Reactions to Ashley's video were mixed. Some viewers said their sandwiches had more filling, while others shared her disappointment. One commenter questioned whether the sandwiches arrived at stores prepackaged.

A Reddit discussion also included a customer photograph and criticism of the amount of meat. Other commenters said they enjoyed the item, showing that online experiences have not been uniform.

BroBible previously reported on a separate TikTok complaint by Binkbadd, who said her Starbucks Bacon, Gouda and Egg Sandwich contained only three small pieces of bacon. She received a refund and was later given another sandwich. Her video attracted more than 100,000 views.

Starbucks Has Not Responded to Ashley's Complaint

BroBible reported that it contacted Ashley through TikTok and Starbucks by email, but its article did not include a response. IBTimes UK has not independently verified the sandwich's portion specifications.

Ashley's video documents one disappointing order, while other customers and a reviewer describe different experiences. Starbucks' nutrition information does not show how much short rib customers should expect. A company response on portion standards would help clarify whether the video shows an isolated preparation issue or a wider consistency concern.