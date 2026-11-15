A 35-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly slamming his aunt, Carmen Nunez, 75, repeatedly into a wall during an argument in her Bronx apartment early on Saturday, according to police sources cited by the New York Post.

An NYPD spokesman told the Post that police were called to her home on Manida Street near Lafayette Avenue in Hunts Point at around 12.45 am. Nunez was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival, according to police.

Her nephew was taken into custody at the scene, police sources stated. Several hours later, police had not released his name and charges were pending, according to the Post. A neighbour identified him to the publication as Joshua.

Neighbours Describe Carmen Nunez As 'Mother Of The Building'

Residents who spoke to the Post remembered Nunez's kindness and described their distress after learning of her death. One neighbour called her the 'mother of the building', while another described losing someone she had known for 25 years.

The neighbour who declined to provide her name told the Post she ran into the hallway after hearing a commotion on Saturday morning. She saw Nunez's nephew and described his face as bloody.

'I never knew him to be that,' she told the publication. 'I never knew him to drink or take drugs. I knew him when he was a little kid, my kids grew up being his friend, and they grew up like that.'

Her recollections included a recent encounter with him. She told the Post she had seen him the other day and described him as happy and cheerful.

Shock Follows Carmen Nunez's Death

The same neighbour expressed disbelief about the alleged violence involving someone she had known since childhood.

'But I didn't know he was like that, no,' she told the Post. 'It surprised me. I'm really sad.'

She added, 'It bothered me because I was just shocked that it happened, especially by him.'

Police sources cited by the publication stated that Nunez had been arguing with her nephew before he allegedly became violent. The Post attributed the allegation that the man repeatedly slammed Nunez into a wall to police, while its interviews with neighbours described their reactions to her death.

Neighbour Recalls Hearing A Cry Before Learning Of Carmen Nunez's Death

Another resident, who identified herself as Phyllis, told the Post she was sleeping in her own apartment when she heard someone say, 'Help' around 12.30 am.

'I usually tend to get up, and I didn't, and I ignored it, and then when I heard all the police, that's when I got word of what happened, and it broke me,' she stated. 'If I would have gotten up, it might have made a difference.'

Phyllis described Nunez's death as a loss to the building. She told the publication she had known Nunez for 25 years.

'She was the sweetest soul. This is really tragic,' she told the Post. 'I'm devastated. I can't believe this happened.'

'She would give you the shirt off her back if she could help you,' she stated. 'And she just had a beautiful spirit about her.'