A bad mattress rarely announces itself. It manifests as the dull ache that beats your alarm, the stiffness that takes an hour to shift, and the restless turning at 3 a.m. that you blame on everything except the thing you are lying on.

Around four in five adults will deal with back pain at some point. The right mattress won't mend a slipped disc, but it can keep the spine in a neutral line overnight, take the load off your hips and shoulders, and prevent you waking up sorer than when you turned in.

We have gathered five of the strongest options on sale in the UK this year, considering spinal support, firmness, cooling, and value, with testing from the Good Housekeeping Institute and Which? in mind. These brands often run near-permanent sales, so treat the prices below as a starting point, not a fixed quote.

Origin Hybrid Pro: The All-Rounder for Aching Backs

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If you're looking for a mattress that addresses a painful back, the Origin Hybrid Pro is hard to beat. Featuring eight layers and up to 5,700 individually wrapped Titanium Coil springs—one of the highest counts in its class—it's designed with seven ergonomic zones. The firmer middle supports your lower back, while the shoulders and hips get a bit more give.

The feel is medium-plush rather than firm, keeping both back and side sleepers comfortable. A graphite-infused latex layer helps draw heat away for cooler nights. It has received Good Housekeeping Institute approval, was named by GQ as one of the best for aches and pains, and is listed as a Which? Best Buy.

Prices start at £374 for a Single, £547 for a Small Double, £599 for a Double, £652 for a King, and £802 for a Super King. It also comes with a 200-night trial, free next-day delivery, and a 15-year warranty.

Simba Hybrid Pro: For Couples Who Sleep Hot

Restless partner? The Simba Hybrid Pro is designed for that very issue. Up to 4,800 titanium Aerocoil microsprings sit over a multi-zoned base mapped from data on millions of sleepers. The cone-shaped springs flex independently, so movement on one side barely registers on the other.

At 28cm deep, with a British wool and graphite-foam top, it leans medium-firm and sleeps cool—ideal for heavier back sleepers who tend to overheat. It is one of the pricier options, costing around £899 (roughly $1,205) for a double during Simba's regular sales. It also offers a 200-night trial and has received Good Housekeeping Institute approval in 2026.

Emma Original Hybrid: The Value Champion

For most budget-conscious shoppers, the Emma Original Hybrid is a sensible middle ground. Memory foam layers sit above three-zone pocket springs, providing targeted relief at the hips and shoulders without the quicksand feel of an all-foam bed. Airgocell foam helps prevent heat buildup.

It has a medium feel that suits most sleeping positions and is often discounted. Prices start from £339 (about $454), with doubles frequently dropping below £400 (around $536) during promotions. A 200-night trial gives you plenty of time to see if your back agrees.

Nectar Memory Foam: Cradles Your Pressure Points

Dedicated foam fans often prefer Nectar. Its firmer memory foam contours closely to the body, easing pressure points and helping the spine stay aligned. It's often recommended for back sleepers and those who prefer a hugged feel.

The trade-offs are typical for foam beds: less bounce and slightly more warmth than a sprung hybrid. Nectar counters this with one of the most generous deals available, including a 365-night trial and a lifetime guarantee. Prices start around £349 (about $468) and increase for larger sizes.

Otty Original Hybrid: Firm Support for Heavier Frames

When firm, no-nonsense support is the priority, the Otty Original Hybrid delivers. It combines 16cm pocket springs with temperature-regulating memory foam for a supportive, medium-firm surface, with reinforced edges that remain steady when sitting or sleeping near the side.

T3 has rated it among the better options for back pain, praising its firmness and edge support. The cover zips off for washing, and it offers a 100-night trial and a 10-year guarantee. The recommended price for the double is £949.99 (about $1,273), but it often sells for much less—around £569.99 (roughly $764)—during Otty's sales.

Choosing the Right Mattress for Your Back

No single mattress can fix a bad back on its own, and firmness is personal. As a rough guide, heavier bodies and front sleepers tend to prefer firmer support, while lighter and side sleepers usually need a bit more cushioning. Take advantage of trial periods to ensure your spine, not just a spec sheet, makes the final call. If your pain persists or is severe, consult a GP or physiotherapist before making a purchase.