Singer Sam Smith is talking about his changed dating preferences after he came out as a non-binary, last year. The 28-year-old star said that" they are open to dating people of any gender—men, women, and non-binary"

The "Too Good at Goodbyes" hitmaker talked about their dating life during an interview about new album "Love Goes" with The Sun. They said that they have never played by the "rule book" and do not intend to do the same in the future.

"I've never really kind of played by the rule book. I love people and whoever I fall for, that's who I fall for. I don't know who that's going to be. Now I don't know what gender they will be, to be quite honest, and that's a freeing thing — to not be limited to one category of person," Sam Smith said.

In May 2014, Smith came out as gay and opened up about his relationship with actor and model Jonathan Zeize. Three years later, in October 2017, Smith came out as gender-queer. Last year, in September, Smith declared themselves non-binary and now uses gender pronouns they/them.

"I just fall in love with whoever I fall in love with. I generally have never really thought about people, any human beings, in rigid terms. I've grown up in a family where the gender power balance and all these things were completely shifted," they added.

Smith went on to talk about the dynamics of their family where their mother worked and father was a "househusband." Meanwhile, they respect their sisters for being "incredibly strong women."

Smith announced the pronoun preferences via tweet, last year. They said that the decision comes after a "lifetime of being at war" with their gender.

Today is a good day so here goes. Iâ€™ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM â¤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender Iâ€™ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out... pic.twitter.com/IVoLTYbAWd — samsmith (@samsmith) September 13, 2019

Nevertheless, Smith has pushed off relationship prospects for later in life as they are currently "too busy" to have a relationship.

Recently, appearing on "The Zane Lowe Show," the four-time Grammy-winning artist revealed that they "want kids" and "want to be the mummy" when they hit 35, according to Yahoo UK.

"Love Goes" is the third studio album by Smith which was released earlier this year after facing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the report, the album is referred to as a "break-up album" and is thought to be inspired by Smith's nine-month relationship with "13 Reasons Why" actor Brandon Flynn.