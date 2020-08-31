Former "Grey's Anatomy" star Sara Ramirez declares that they belong to the non-binary gender. They came out on their social media account, this week.

Taking to their Instagram, Sara Ramirez posted a new profile picture along with a caption that reads: "New profile pic. In me is the capacity to be Girlish boy / Boyish girl / Boyish boy / Girlish girl / All / Neither / #nonbinary"

The 45-year-old award-winning television and Broadway star's profile picture is a new selfie of themselves. Their bio now reads: "non-binary human | she/they | abolicious energy."

The Mexican actor is also a singer, songwriter, and supporter of LGBT rights. Apart from their "Grey's Anatomy" role as Dr. Callie Torres, they are known for Broadway portrayals in "The Capeman" and "Spamalot," for which they won Tony Award for Best Featured Actress. They have extensively taken part in campaigns for LGBT rights that earned themselves Ally for Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in 2015.

Ramirez's new post prompted positive responses from their fans. In their comments, they showered immense love through their comments.

"#Wearewithyou," wrote one user.

"Hey sara, i know you probably won't see this message, but I honestly wanna thank you for all you do every single day. You always promote and speak about important topics which affects our society. You're such an inspiration and everything you do is really helpful and useful," said another.

"I love you with every fiber. You are such a bright light it's almost Hard to fathom. Thank you for sharing. I can only think how many young folks will feel even more held by you. No pressure. I'm just SO PROUD. I'm in tears," commented RuPaul's Drag Race cast member Peppermint.

Ramirez married her husband Ryan DeBolt in the year 2012. As noted by ET, it was only in the year 2016, when they openly spoke about their sexuality and "came out as bisexual."

During a speech at the True Colors Fund's 40 to None Summit in Los Angeles, they said: "Because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American, immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican & Irish sides," Ramirez said as quoted. "I am deeply invested in projects that allow our youth's voices to be heard, and that supports our youth in owning their own complex narratives so that we can show up for them in the ways they need us to."