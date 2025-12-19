YouTube streamer Vince Aesthetic, real name Vince Iannone, has landed himself in serious trouble after a reckless stunt in a hotel lobby involving jumping on a Christmas tree display. What began as a live-stream challenge quickly spiralled into an arrest, sparking widespread criticism online and renewed calls for platforms to hold creators accountable.

The incident has since gone viral. Viewers and fellow netizens have branded the behaviour as immature, with many calling for YouTube to demonitise Vince's channel to discourage similar antics in the future.

Chaos in the Hotel Lobby

Vince Aesthetic, together with his team and cousin Niko, was staying in a hotel in Columbia, South Carolina, doing a series where they visit various 'college towns' to experience the nightlife and local culture. The incident was originally live-streamed but was later posted on YouTube. In the video, Vince was challenged to pull a stunt—tackle the hotel Christmas tree placed in the lobby. The tree was decorated with lights, ornaments and gifts at its base. Vince even admired it, saying: 'I love this Christmas tree.'

The stunt began when Vince jokingly offered the cameraman, believed to be Niko, £79 (USD 100) to knock the tree down. The challenge was then turned back on Vince himself. Before attempting it, he warned Niko: 'We might get kicked out. Just please, when I tackle it, pick it up, plug it.'

The YouTube streamer then launched himself on the tree, sending ornaments scattering all over the hotel lobby. The group attempted to repair the damage, telling hotel staff: 'He [Vince] fell into [the tree] and we will pick everything up.'

Arrest and Charges

The staff did not accept the explanation and called the police. Viince fled the scene, saying, 'I'm gonna get arrested, I'm gonna get charged.' He was later detained by the Columbia Police Department, with footage showing him sitting inside a police car. Niko was also arrested.

Both men were charged with property damage (vandalism) and trespassing. They spent 24 hours in jail before release. Vince later told viewers: 'Guys, we just spent 24 hours in jail. Holy sh*it! We're out.' Niko appeared visibly shaken by the ordeal.

Vince also posted their mugshot on Instagram with a caption: 'Felons of the year.'

Netizens Call For Demonitisation

The video was reposted on X, where it sparked fierce discussion and calls for demonitisation. X user I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) argued that social media platforms should penalise creators who break the law for content: 'Enough of these idiots cashing in on their recklessness and pure stupidity!'

YouTube streamer Vince Aesthetic gets arrested for deliberately jumping on a Christmas tree at the hotel he was staying in.



Social media platforms like @YouTube need to start holding people accountable when they break the law, cause property damage, and create chaos just for… pic.twitter.com/DhOEmOoXf8 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 18, 2025

Comments on the post echoed the sentiment:

'They should get demonetised if they break the law and get arrested for clicks, even if jus temporarily.'

'Crime for the intent of a social media post should just carry its own crime, with appropriate punishments.'

'Honestly should be deplatformed and banned for doing influencer stunts like this.'

'Exactly. If a creator gets arrested or commits crimes to get content, their Channel should immediately be demonetized and banned.

'There really should be some serious laws against streamers who do this kind of stuff.'

Despite the backlash, Vince has yet to respond publicly. His channel, which has more than 400,000 subscribers, continues to host the video of the stunt.