The massive expansion is very much evident for Epic Games as it has recently acquired an almost one million square foot abandoned shopping mall in North Carolina, which will serve as the game developer's new corporate headquarters.

The "Fortnite" developer will soon establish its new residence in its hometown of Cary in North Carolina. It bought the Cary Towne Center mall for around $95 million. The abandoned mall is about two miles away from the current headquarters of the prominent game developer. The Triangle Business Journal reported that Epic will be turning the mall into its new campus by 2024.

Read more Think before you lick! Meteorologist claims icicles may have bird feces on them

The new 87-acre campus will have office buildings and also recreational spaces for everyone to enjoy. A press release noted that the game developer has 2,200 employees. Obviously, the 980,000 square-foot complex will be able to sufficiently house its employees, together with its facilities and equipment.

The property also provides "the flexibility to create a campus customized from the ground up to accommodate its long-term growth," highlighted Epic in the same press release.

The gaming giant will be working with the town in relation to the development of the site. As part of its goodwill, the company will most likely be keeping Cary Community Recreation and Sports Center, which could cost approximately $193 million, and has been planned for the abandoned mall site.

It can be recalled that Epic Games has been in crosshairs with Apple over the App store fees. In The Verge, Epic claimed that Apple had no rights to the fruits of Epic's labor. Looking back, Apple threatened that it would terminate the developer account that was being used to support the Unreal Engine platform of Epic. This will virtually prevent Epic from developing future apps or games for either Mac or iOS. In October, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued an injunction that prevented Apple from getting back at Unreal Engine. However, there was no injunction that would have made it possible to restore Fortnite in the App Store of Apple.

Epic Games is an American software developer, which is based in Cary, North Carolina. Its founder is Tim Sweeny.