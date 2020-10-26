With the Fortnitemare 2020: Midas' Revenge event in full swing until Nov 3, Epic Games is prepared to deliver even more immersive experiences for its "Fortnite" players. Not only does the latest update add new gameplay mechanics, but it also teases an upcoming virtual concert by J Balvin on Oct. 31, at 9 p.m. ET, which is aptly titled the Afterlife Party. However, from another standpoint, the publisher is locked in a legal battle wherein it recently filed a new case against Apple.

After a standoff between the two companies due to a disagreement related to App Store guidelines, the Cupertino-based tech group eventually removed "Fortnite" from its platform. The developers apparently attempted to circumvent the 30 percent cut Apple takes from all sales made via its app ecosystem. This prompted a show of support from Microsoft and Facebook, who also had their share of problems with regulations imposed against game streaming on iOS devices.

A few months ago, Apple – along with Amazon, Google, and Facebook – were questioned by lawmakers in the United States for alleged monopolistic practices. Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against the internet search giant. Tech pundits believe the move might soon have implications for the others as well. Perhaps this pushed Epic Games to submit another claim which states the iPhone manufacturer "has no rights to the fruits of Epic's labour," reports The Verge.

Additional details of the filing note: "Apple's repeated assertions of theft boil down to the extraordinary assertion that Epic's collection of payments by players of Epic's game to enjoy the work of Epic's artists, designers, and engineers is the taking of something that belongs to Apple." Although "Fortnite" was banned from the App Store, an injunction was granted by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers for Unreal Engine.

This allows continued distribution, support, and sales of apps developed using the Unreal Engine on Apple's supported systems. Analysts suggest that there is a likelihood the court – via a jury – would side with Epic Games. "Fortnite" is still likewise banned on Android after the developer urged players to transact directly with them instead of the Google's Play Store platform.