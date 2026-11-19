A viral Grand Theft Auto VI challenge has resulted in an extra holiday for employees at US property brokerage SERHANT, after a social media post demanding 400,000 likes attracted approximately 1.4 million within a day.

The company's founder, Ryan Serhant, had agreed to close the office for the game's release on Thursday, 19 November 2026, if staff could reach the target. His confident prediction that they would fail quickly became the punchline.

How a 400,000-Like Bet Backfired

The challenge appeared in a video posted to SERHANT's official Instagram account earlier this week. An employee asked how many likes it would take for colleagues to get time away from work to play Rockstar Games' long-awaited release.

Serhant initially suggested 500,000 likes. After the employee proposed lower figures, the two settled on 400,000, with the chief executive describing that number as his final offer.

He then dismissed the prospect of reaching the target, telling the employee, 'You'll never get that.' Viewers evidently took the remark as an invitation to prove him wrong.

Within 24 hours, the video had accumulated about 1.4 million likes, more than three times the agreed threshold.

What Employees Actually Received

The viral result did not simply produce an unqualified announcement that every SERHANT office would shut on launch day. Instead, the company confirmed that staff had been granted an additional floating holiday, available to use before the end of 2026.

That distinction matters. A floating holiday gives employees flexibility over when to take leave and does not necessarily mean every worker was absent on 19 November.

In a statement provided directly to WIRED, Serhant said the business supported employees' interests beyond property sales, including popular culture and technology. He also argued that the thirteen-year expectation surrounding the game warranted a break.

The company announced the arrangement to employees on Wednesday, 18 November, following an Instagram update indicating that the promise would be honoured.

The original video had been framed as a playful negotiation rather than a formal workplace policy, making the subsequent confirmation especially significant.

The offer also emerged from a brokerage known for its social media presence, giving the exchange an unusually large audience outside gaming circles.

Why GTA 6 Is Changing Workplace Plans

Grand Theft Auto VI launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on 19 November, returning players to Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida. Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, first appeared in 2013.

The long wait has turned the release into a workplace talking point, with some employees booking annual leave and companies discussing ways to accommodate gaming enthusiasts.

SERHANT's unusual promotion also demonstrates how an apparently light-hearted social media challenge can become a real employment commitment once millions of people participate.

For staff, the outcome is tangible: an extra day of leave that can be taken before the year ends. For Serhant, the episode illustrates the risks of underestimating an audience determined to win a public bet.

The overwhelming response also highlights the extraordinary anticipation surrounding Rockstar's latest release, demonstrating how gaming culture can influence workplace decisions and turn a casual online challenge into tangible employee benefits.