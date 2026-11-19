Grand Theft Auto VI players have reportedly discovered one of the game's earliest hidden surprises, and Rockstar Games appears to have taken the phrase 'Easter egg' literally.

A video shared on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, shows a player climbing a towering structure in Leonida, discovering a bird's nest filled with brightly coloured eggs and triggering an unexpected cutscene by throwing one towards the ground.

A Seven-Minute Climb Reveals Rockstar's Joke

The discovery was shared by X user xGarbett as players began exploring GTA 6 during its staggered worldwide release. According to the footage and the player's accompanying account, reaching the top of the tower requires a lengthy climb lasting approximately seven minutes.

Instead of finding valuable equipment or an obvious mission reward, the player encounters a bird's nest containing several colourful eggs. The discovery initially appears to be a small visual joke. However, interacting with an egg reveals another surprise.

After the player throws it from the tower, a short cutscene reportedly shows the object striking the windscreen of a vehicle travelling below.

The unexpected sequence turns an easily overlooked environmental detail into an interactive gag, rewarding players who spend time investigating locations far above the streets. Players can also speak to an influencer at the tower's summit.

The precise tower location has not been independently established from Rockstar's official materials, although reports describe it as a radio or communications tower.

Why the Literal Easter Egg Matters

In video games, an Easter egg normally refers to a concealed joke, reference or secret deliberately placed by developers for curious players to discover.

Rockstar has a long history of including such surprises throughout the Grand Theft Auto series. One famous example appears in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, where players can reach a hidden room containing an actual chocolate Easter egg.

The newly reported GTA 6 discovery appears to continue that tradition while introducing an additional interaction and cinematic payoff.

Rather than simply displaying an object for players to recognise, the sequence apparently requires them to collect it and throw it from a considerable height.

That makes the moment particularly suitable for sharing online, where unexpected discoveries can quickly attract attention during a major game's opening hours.

Other players may have encountered hidden details without sharing them online, leaving the order of discovery uncertain.

More Secrets Could Be Waiting Across Leonida

GTA 6 launched on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with access beginning at different times across international markets.

Its setting encompasses Vice City and the wider fictional state of Leonida, offering numerous locations for players to investigate beyond the main storyline.

The reported tower discovery illustrates how seemingly ordinary structures can conceal carefully designed interactions. It also raises questions about how many similar jokes Rockstar has scattered throughout the expansive environment.

For now, the egg sequence remains a player-reported discovery rather than an officially documented feature.

Nevertheless, its combination of a difficult climb, an unlikely reward, and an unexpected cutscene provides an early example of the playful details fans are searching for as GTA 6 reaches audiences worldwide.