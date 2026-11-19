After more than a decade of anticipation, Grand Theft Autho VI has finally arrived. But for some players eager to jump into Rockstar Games' latest blockbuster, launch day has been accompanied by reports of login and connection issues.

As the game unlocked at midnight on 19 November, thousands of PlayStation Network users in the UK and US have flagged problems on Downdetector. Rockstar Games' blockbuster ends a 13-year gap since Grand Theft Auto V arrived in 2013. The question is whether gaming networks could cope with one of the most hyped game launches ever.

PSN Outage Reports Rise as GTA VI Goes Live

According to Downdetector figures, US complaints topped 8,400 around the launch period. Xbox Network also saw a rise, though the numbers were smaller.

Digit reported that UK complaints peaked at 5,643 during one spike. Around 35 per cent of users reported log in issues, while 32 per cent faced server connection errors.

These figures vary because Downdetector counts user-submitted complaints rather than confirmed service outages.

Network Issues Emerged Before Midnight Release

Trouble began on Wednesday, 18 November, when sign-in failures spread across PlayStation platforms. Peak reports ranged from roughly 2,000 to more than 4,000, depending on the outlet.

Sony's status page warned of difficulty launching games, apps and network features. Services were reportedly restored at about 3:05pm ET.

Sony has not identified a cause, and there is no confirmed evidence linking the disruption to GTA VI. Reports of direct game-server problems have stayed low.

Social media platforms quickly filled with frustrated posts. One fan joked on X that waiting years for the game, only for PSN to say 'Not today', was brutal. The comments reflected the frustration of players who had been counting down to launch day and were unable to access online services as expected.

Why Was PlayStation Network Under Pressure?

The game is a hefty 212GB download, prompting PlayStation to encourage fans to pre-load it nine days before release. A mandatory system update also arrived this week, putting consoles online at the same time.

Digital purchases need an online verification check before unlocking, meaning server issues can delay access for players who pre-ordered the game. GTA VI is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no PC version announced, concentrating launch-day demand on console networks.

Demand was huge, with the game reportedly becoming the most pre-ordered title in PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store history. PlayStation said it partnered with Rockstar on early pre-loading because of 'unprecedented demand'.

What Players Can Do if Connection Problems Persist

Rockstar first targeted a 2025 launch, before moving the release to 26 May 2026 and settling on 19 November. Given the lengthy wait, launch-day technical issues have proven particularly disappointing for fans eager to explore Leonida with Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

Players experiencing connection issues should check the official PlayStation status page before assuming the problem lies with their internet connection, as outage trackers can lag behind service restorations.

Restarting the console, installing any required update and waiting before trying again may also help if errors appear. Early signs point to intermittent launch-day disruption rather than a widespread network failure, with both companies indicating that core services remained operational.

After 13 years of waiting, fans simply want to get into Vice City rather than deal with error messages, and many will be hoping network services hold steady.