Salesforce is buying defence software start-up Rune Technologies in a deal that expands its push into military AI, targeting one of the toughest problems facing modern armed forces: keeping frontline operations running when communications fail.

The companies have signed a definitive acquisition agreement, although financial terms have not been disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Salesforce's 2027 fiscal year, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Rune develops software for military personnel and logisticians operating with little or no internet connectivity. Its technology is already deployed with the US Army and US Marine Corps, helping frontline teams forecast supply requirements, allocate resources and make operational decisions.

Rune's Software Works When Military Networks Fail

Rune's platform is designed for environments described as denied, degraded, intermittent or limited (DDIL). These conditions can leave frontline units without reliable access to the networks that connect them to military headquarters.

Rather than depending on a continuous connection, the edge-native platform combines enterprise data with real-time field information locally. Commanders and logisticians can use it to assess supply requirements, plan resource allocations and evaluate sustainment operations.

The software also uses simulation and optimisation models to recommend how resources should be distributed and which transport routes should be used before and during operations. When connectivity returns, field data, personnel status and maintenance workflows automatically reconcile with enterprise systems at headquarters.

This is intended to keep information consistent across military operations, even when frontline units spend extended periods disconnected.

Acquisition Completes Salesforce's Three-Layer Defence Strategy

The acquisition fills a gap in Salesforce's approach to military software. The company divides defence operations into three connected layers: enterprise systems at headquarters, strategic planning and the operational edge, where frontline personnel make decisions.

Its Missionforce platform already serves as the system of record for the first two layers. Adding Rune would extend that capability to deployed military units.

The aim is to connect decisions made in the field with the enterprise systems tracking supplies, personnel and equipment. This would reduce the need for custom integration software to move information between frontline operations and headquarters.

Salesforce says its defence business has customers across all six branches of the US military.

Missionforce Growth Strengthens Military Push

Missionforce's defence business is growing by 80 per cent year on year, according to Salesforce. The company also holds a 10-year US Army IDIQ contract with a $5.6 billion (£4.2 billion) ceiling. The ceiling is not a guaranteed purchase amount; orders are placed as needed.

The move also places Salesforce more directly in competition for military and government technology contracts with established defence AI providers such as Palantir. Rune was founded in 2024 by chief executive David Tuttle and Peter Goldsborough, both of whom previously held leadership positions at defence technology company Anduril.

The company brings together military veterans, senior technologists and AI engineers. Its founders drew on their experience to build tools for battlefield sustainers, who must make rapid logistical decisions without dependable communications.

Rune is the latest addition to Salesforce's wider AI acquisition strategy.