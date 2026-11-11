A suspected Iranian-backed terror network allegedly plotted to attack a British military air base housing American troops and bombers, with a man accused of coordinating the operation continuing to send instructions from a New York prison cell, according to a newly unsealed US indictment.

Three men have been charged over the alleged conspiracy, which prosecutors say was part of a wider campaign involving nearly 20 planned terrorist attacks against Jewish communities across Europe and the US.

The indictment, unsealed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, identified the targeted installation as RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, western England. The base has hosted American military personnel and strategic bombers used during the conflict with Iran.

The principal defendant, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, a dual Iranian-Iraqi national, allegedly coordinated the operation through coded telephone and video calls with his mother and sister in Iraq.

According to prosecutors, al-Saadi used the word 'work' as a reference to terrorist activities and instructed relatives to relay messages and facilitate payments to associates involved in the alleged operation.

Alleged Plot Continued From Behind Prison Walls

Al-Saadi was arrested in the spring and held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Despite his imprisonment, prosecutors allege he remained involved in coordinating attacks through communications with his family.

A 30th July telephone conversation cited in the indictment revealed he asked his sister what was happening with their previous 'work'. When he questioned whether the activity had been cancelled or merely paused, she reportedly indicated it had not been abandoned.

In another conversation on 24th September, prosecutors allege al-Saadi instructed his family to give money to another defendant, Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, saying it was necessary for them to proceed.

The FBI monitored and recorded his telephone and video conversations. Prosecutors said he participated in multiple calls between June and September, despite being held in solitary confinement since his arrest in May.

The two other defendants are Mohsen Mohajeri, an Iranian national, and al-Hassani, an Iraqi national. Neither is currently in US custody.

Three Suspicious Vans Triggered Security Operations

The alleged operation came to light on 27th September, when suspicious vehicles were spotted travelling towards RAF Fairford.

British police detained several men following reports of three vans near the military installation. The incident triggered a major security response, with seven people subsequently arrested during the investigation.

Two were subsequently re-arrested on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service under Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023, while the other five remained on police bail, according to Counter Terrorism Policing.

The US subsequently withdrew its bombers from RAF Fairford, redeploying the aircraft to their home bases.

Jewish Communities Also Among Alleged Targets

The indictment describes a wider campaign allegedly involving Iran-aligned organisations, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Kata'ib Hizballah, both designated foreign terrorist organisations by Washington.

Prosecutors also linked the defendants to alleged arson attacks against a Jewish charity organisation and a synagogue in London in April.

In one incident, the defendants allegedly directed an individual to carry out an arson attack while watching the operation unfold through a video projected onto a large screen.

Manhattan US Attorney Jamie McDonald described the alleged activities as a campaign of terror targeting Jewish communities and American military personnel. However, Iran has denied involvement in the British air base incident.

Al-Saadi previously pleaded not guilty to separate terrorism charges involving alleged attacks across Europe.