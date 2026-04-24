Erika Kirk has not expressed her desire to run for president in 2028, but a new article about her efforts to bring together MAGA supporters is seen as a way to position her for a possible political run two years from now.

Politico recently published a profile of Charlie Kirk's wife detailing her efforts as the new TPUSA CEO to organise a listening session that paved the way for Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) advocates to meet with President Donald Trump. However, a critic suggested that the article could be biased.

Erika Kirk's Efforts to Unite Trump Supporters Praised

Two insiders from the Trump administration and two others who were aware of the listening session confirmed Erika's efforts to keep everyone together ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The past couple of months have been especially troubling for the Trump administration because those who supported him in the previous election have expressed their lack of support for the president.

Supporters of Erika praised her for her efforts and said it is evident she is trying to continue her late husband's legacy. Charlie was known for being a coalition builder, according to those close to the organisation, and supporters say his wife is continuing that work. The fact that the listening session was not made public beforehand was also seen as something positive.

‼️PROOF: They Are Setting Erika Kirk Up For A 2028 Political Run 👀



Politico just dropped the most embarrassing, transparent puff piece on Erika Kirk I have ever read. It is complete and utter dog crap, and we see exactly what they are doing.



According to their "anonymous… https://t.co/WaOIdFyGpa pic.twitter.com/HZagouZ0JU — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) April 24, 2026

A 'Coordinated Media Launch' for Possible Presidential Bid?

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On X, user ProjectConstitu criticised Politico for how the article on Erika was written, saying it looked like a 'coordinated media launch' to position the TPUSA CEO for the role of president in the 2028 elections. The critic also suggested the outlet could have been biased in its reporting because it did not report on all the cancelled events after she became CEO of the nonprofit organisation.

'They ignore the fake security threat cover-ups. They ignore the massive internal friction at TPUSA. They are desperately trying to manufacture a political superstar out of thin air to distract from the institutional rot we've been exposing. We see right through the gaslighting,' the critic wrote. TPUSA has not publicly responded to the claims.

Some social media users reacted to the discussions and accused Erika of destroying TPUSA. Others said that Americans who would vote for Charlie's wife would regret their decision.

They're completely clueless if that's the case. She is destroying TPUSA can't imagine the country will receive her any differently than that audiences at TPUSA events. — Denise Holmes (@DeniseH24102479) April 24, 2026

'They're completely clueless if that's the case. She is destroying TPUSA — can't imagine the country will receive her any differently than the audiences at TPUSA events,' one person wrote.

Already starting off her campaign trail by mixing her non profit organization with politics. People would be stupid to vote for her to have anything to do with politics or a leadership role. But Donald Trump seems to like crazy blonde women surrounding him so she's exactly what… — Madison (@HearToEducate) April 24, 2026

'Already starting off her campaign trail by mixing her nonprofit organization with politics. People would be st**** to vote for her to have anything to do with politics or a leadership role. But Donald Trump seems to like crazy blonde women surrounding him so she's exactly what he is looking for,' another person wrote.

Soft Launch for Presidential Run

Before the article was released, social media users were already speculating on the possibility of Erika running for president in 2028. During a recent speaking event, Erika made complimentary remarks about the president at a time when he is being heavily criticised.

'No one understands this better than President Trump, no one. No matter what they throw at him, he perseveres in the face of adversity because his mission is too important,' Erika said.

Her remarks were seen as a soft launch of Erika's alleged plans to run for office in 2028.