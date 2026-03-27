Read more Billionaire 'Nepo Baby' Claims Erika Kirk Played Role in Events Leading to Charlie Kirk Assassination Billionaire 'Nepo Baby' Claims Erika Kirk Played Role in Events Leading to Charlie Kirk Assassination

The tragic death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in September 2025 has shifted from a national shock to a complex web of forensic and digital scrutiny. While official reports focus on the actions of a lone gunman, a growing chorus of commentators is highlighting alleged inconsistencies in the movements and accounts of those closest to him.

At the centre of this storm is his widow, Erika Kirk, whose description of her whereabouts on the day of the shooting is now being systematically challenged by former colleagues. Candace Owens has claimed that Erika lied about where she was when her husband was shot dead at a TPUSA event in Utah.

Candace Owens Questions Flight Logs And The 'Tarmac Hug' Story

In a recent episode of Candace Owens' podcast, she presented a detailed critique of the official timeline involving Erika Kirk and TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet. The official story suggests that Kolvet flew from Santa Barbara to Provo, Utah, specifically to console Erika after the news of the assassination broke. The pair's 'tarmac hug' even became a point of discussion.

However, Owens alleges that flight records and logistical data tell a very different story that suggests 'premeditation'. Based on the flight records, Charlie's plane flew from Scottsdale to Provo in the morning and then from Santa Barbara to Scottsdale before the assassination.

Owens also questioned whether Erika truly waited for Kolvet to arrive at 4:30 p.m. at the tarmac for the hug, pointing to an audio recording from a police scanner indicating that Erika was arriving at 3:30 p.m. Owens said the timeline they provided 'does not work'. She theorised that Erika and Kolvet were already together at Scottsdale.

'So what is much more likely is that they met at the Scottsdale airport. All of them, they communicated in person, perhaps in the unmarked building, and then they all travelled together to Provo aboard Charlie's plane,' he said.

If proven, this would mean the widely publicised 'tarmac hug' between the two was a staged interaction designed to mask their prior proximity. The implications of such a meeting are significant for those questioning the integrity of the organisation's leadership.

Owens argued that the effort to create a false timeline of separate arrivals indicates a desire to hide the true nature of their coordination. This alleged discrepancy has led to a surge of digital sleuths attempting to verify the tail numbers of private aircraft used on that day.

🚨 BOMBSHELL: The Police Scanner Audio That PROVES Erika Kirk Lied About the Tarmac Hug— Foreknowledge Of An Assassination Plot?!🤯🤯



Candace Owens just dismantled the official timeline of September 10th with irrefutable proof. This changes everything and suggests a horrifying… https://t.co/WBtw8idCxr pic.twitter.com/Azzh8u9EDN — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) March 26, 2026

Why The Flight Timeline Fuels Claims Of 'Foreknowledge'

The precision of the travel schedule is not merely a matter of logistics; it has become a cornerstone of the theory that the assassination was not a surprise to everyone. Owens highlighted that if Kolvet left his location before the shooting was even confirmed, it points to 'foreknowledge'. She noted that the timing of the flights does not align with a spontaneous reaction to a sudden emergency.

Supporting this line of inquiry is Baron Coleman, an attorney and commentator who has been conducting a parallel investigation into the circumstances of Kirk's death. Coleman suggested that there could be a plot to kill Charlie if Kolvet left Santa Barbara before the shooting.

'If Andrew left Santa Barbara before Charlie got shot, there was a plot to kill Charlie Kirk and Andrew knew about it, that's why it matters,' Coleman said.

Based on Owens' theory, Andrew was not in Santa Barbara but was already in Scottsdale with Erika when Charlie was assassinated. The theory suggests that there could indeed be a plot to murder Charlie. International Business Times UK could not independently verify this.

Unmarked Buildings And Conflicting Alibis Under New Scrutiny

In another episode of the 'Candace Owens Podcast,' the host delved deeper into Erika Kirk's specific claims about her location during the assassination. Erika previously stated that she was accompanying her mother to a doctor's appointment when she received the devastating news. However, Owens presented information suggesting Erika was actually at an unmarked building in Scottsdale without an official address.

This building has been described as a 'front' or a private meeting space that lacks the typical signage of a legitimate business. Owens questioned why Erika was at the 'obscure building of Hopkinson Aircraft', saying she felt there was something 'secretive' going on there. The contrast between the 'doctor's appointment' alibi and the Scottsdale location has become a focal point for those demanding transparency.

The shifting narrative around Erika's movements has caused a deep rift within the conservative movement. As more individuals come forward with conflicting accounts, the pressure on the widow to provide a verified timeline increases. For now, the question of what truly happened in that Scottsdale building remains one of the most haunting elements of Charlie's murder case.