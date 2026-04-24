The travel warning issued about the US has been deemed political rather than a sincere advisory.

Global movement Amnesty International and several US civil rights groups issued a travel warning Thursday in an attempt to warn fans planning to visit the US for the FIFA World Cup. The groups emphasised the 'rising authoritarianism pose serious risks to all' across the country, President Donald Trump's aggressive enforcement tactics.

They also highlighted a sharp increase in violence. Visitors were told to expect heightened tensions and potential danger.

According to the statement, the groups figured it was necessary and timely to release a global warning 'in light of the deteriorating human rights situation in the United States and in the absence of meaningful action and concrete guarantees from FIFA, host cities, or the U.S. government.'

The travel advisory went as far as claiming that US visitors face a high risk of arbitrary detention and 'inhumane' treatment. Authorities may deny entry without explanation, travellers' mobile phones and social media accounts could also be subject to invasive searches.

These assumptions were linked to a series of aggressive immigration surges across major cities of the US. Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis have seen a sharp rise in enforcement actions. These operations have sparked widespread accusations of racial profiling.

US Tourism Sensed a Political Agenda

US tourism officials have condemned the controversial new travel advisory. President & CEO of the U.S. Travel Association Geoff Freeman claims the warning is a calculated political move.

Freeman acknowledged that there have been existing and legitimate concerns about travellers coming into the US but this narrative is far from reality.

'The notion that visiting America poses a meaningful safety risk is not a good-faith warning, it's a political tactic designed to cause economic harm,' Freeman said via ESPN.

FIFA is Pro Human Rights

On the other hand, a FIFA spokesperson also spoke about the issues in line with the travel advisory. The official cited the federation's several internal policies and governing documents. These records that 'FIFA is committed to respecting all internationally recognized human rights and shall strive to promote the protection of these rights.'

Ultimately, FIFA maintains that its core statutes mandate ethical conduct.

President Trump has restricted entry for citizens from 19 different nations. The move has sparked fresh uncertainty across the sector. Nevertheless, the US tourism industry is still banking on a significant surge in visitors for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The warning came as the US prepares to host the prestigious global football tournament. This year's FIFA World Cup will mark its official opening on 11 June. Games will take place across North America, specifically in 11 stadiums in the US as well as two in Canada and three in Mexico.

As of April 2026, all 48 teams have officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Among the most notable confirmed participants include host nations, along with top finishers from AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, OFC, and UEFA qualifiers, particularly major contenders like Argentina, Brazil, France, England, and Germany.