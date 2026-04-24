It was past midnight when the posts started coming. One after another, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social in the early hours of Friday, 24 April, doing what he has done many times before — pointing the finger at Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, calling it treason, and daring anyone to do something about it.

This time, the catalyst was a Fox News clip. Trump shared footage of anchor Bret Baier reporting on what the network described as newly declassified documents, claiming they showed that former CIA Director John Brennan had briefed then-President Obama on Clinton's alleged plan to smear Trump during the 2016 campaign. 'Declassified documents reveal former CIA Director John Brennan briefed then-President Obama on Hilary [sic] Clinton's purported plan to smear then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016,' Baier said in the clip. Trump did not call explicitly for arrests in the post, but the context of his overnight activity made the direction clear.

Memes, Reposts, and a MAGA Hat

What followed was less a political statement and more a late-night scroll through the angriest corners of the internet. Trump shared a post from an X user demanding it was 'time we prosecuted someone for treason and send a message.' He then amplified a meme of a man in a MAGA hat holding a sign that read, 'Stop Telling Us Who Broke The Law & Start Telling Us Who Was Arrested.'

At 1:13 am, still going, Trump declared that the result of the 2020 presidential election should 'be permanently wiped from the books and be of no further force or effect.' He also called for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to resign, after the National Border Control Council took aim at Schumer for criticising ICE. None of it was particularly new. All of it was loud.

This Has Happened Before

Trump has been here before. In July 2025, he reposted an AI-generated video on Truth Social depicting FBI agents bringing Obama to his knees and placing him in handcuffs during a sit-down meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, while Trump looked on and smiled, as the Village People's 'Y.M.C.A.' played in the background. Obama's office issued a rare response, with spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush stating that while the office does 'not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response,' the claims were 'outrageous enough to merit one.'

Days later, pressed by reporters in the Oval Office, Trump named names directly. 'Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader,' he said. 'Hillary Clinton was right there with them, and so was Sleepy Joe Biden. And so were the rest of them — Comey, Clapper, the whole group,' Trump told reporters. No charges have since been filed against any of those named.

Friday's overnight activity also included a repost alleging Obama had staged a 'seditious conspiracy' to overthrow the US government in 2016, with several more treason-related posts appearing in quick succession before and after 1:00 am.

Still No Charges, Still No Evidence

For all the noise, no criminal charges have ever been filed against Obama or Clinton in connection with any of Trump's claims. Connecticut congressman Jim Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, addressed this directly on CBS News' 'Face the Nation' in July 2025, saying there was 'not a single judge' in the country who would treat the allegations with anything other than 'laughter that will be heard from the Atlantic to the Pacific.'

The 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, later endorsed by the bipartisan Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, concluded that Russia's goals were to 'undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency,' according to the committee's published findings. No subsequent investigation has produced evidence supporting the treason allegations against either Obama or Clinton.

Post-midnight or not, what Trump shares on Truth Social does not exist in a vacuum. His platform reaches millions, and accusations of treason against a former president — however many times they are made, however little legal basis they carry — continue to shape how a significant portion of the American public understands recent political history. That is worth paying attention to, regardless of the hour.