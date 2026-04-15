Erika Kirk skipped a high-profile Turning Point USA event with US Vice President JD Vance at the University of Georgia on Tuesday, saying her security team had warned her not to attend because of safety concerns. The conservative youth group's CEO, and widow of its late founder Charlie Kirk, was due to moderate the pre–midterm election event but pulled out at the last minute, prompting public criticism from commentator Candace Owens.

For context, the no-show was not just a routine diary change. Erika Kirk has been living under an unusual spotlight ever since her husband, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University in September 2025. She subsequently stepped in to lead Turning Point USA, the organisation he co-founded, and has become a symbolic figure for many on the American right. That history, combined with the presence of the vice president, meant any security warning was always going to carry extra weight.

In a short statement on X, formerly Twitter, Erika Kirk said she had been 'so looking forward' to the University of Georgia event with Vance but could not ignore professional advice. 'After all our family has been through, I take my security team's recommendations extremely seriously,' she wrote, thanking TPUSA's Georgia chapter for their support.

I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you… https://t.co/f2rBre9ArJ — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 14, 2026

No details of the alleged threats were made public. Nothing has been independently confirmed, so all accounts of the security concerns should be treated with caution. There is no official law enforcement statement in the public domain, no description of a specific incident, and no confirmation of an investigation tied directly to the event.

Read more Erika Kirk Accused of Using 'Death Threats' Excuse to Dodge Questions After Last-Minute TPUSA Event Cancellation Erika Kirk Accused of Using 'Death Threats' Excuse to Dodge Questions After Last-Minute TPUSA Event Cancellation

Security Fears, JD Vance, And Erika Kirk's Decision

Inside the hall, JD Vance addressed Erika Kirk's absence head-on. Opening his remarks to the student audience, he said he had been worried the event might have to be cancelled altogether.

'First of all, I love Erika and I know that she did get some threats,' Vance told attendees, explaining that only 'about two hours' before the event, organisers thought they might have to pull the plug. He said Kirk was 'very worried' and that he had consulted the US Secret Service, who were handling his own protection.

According to Vance, the conclusion was to respect her judgement. He said he told agents: 'Let's let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family.' A replacement moderator was found and the event, framed as an opportunity for the vice president to speak to young conservatives ahead of the midterms, went ahead as planned.

Candace Owens Challenges Erika Kirk Over 'Bad Ticket Sales'

Candace Owens, an incendiary presence on the American right at the best of times, wasted little time turning Erika Kirk's decision into a public row. Owens has already pushed conspiratorial claims about Charlie Kirk's death, and on Tuesday, she went after his widow directly, accusing her of dishonesty.

'Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales,' Owens wrote on X. She claimed that 'people don't believe you and don't line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts.'

Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason TPFaith had to “reschedule” the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly.

People don’t believe you and don’t line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the… https://t.co/5MWC9SOZo5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 14, 2026

Owens then argued that if there had been 'actually a viable threat, the Vice President would not have continued the event.'

There is, once again, no independent evidence to back Owens' claim about ticket sales. No attendance figures have been published, and no one from Turning Point USA has corroborated her allegation. In the absence of data, it reads as an attack line rather than a verified explanation.

Loyalty To JD Vance And A Movement Under Strain

One element that cuts against the idea that Erika Kirk simply wanted to dodge a poorly attended event is her long-standing alliance with JD Vance. The vice president is not just a political partner but a family friend. Following Charlie Kirk's death, he hosted a memorial episode of Charlie's podcast and later flew with Erika on Air Force Two as her husband's remains were taken back to Arizona.

In a speech last year, Erika Kirk went further, telling supporters that Turning Point USA would back a possible Vance bid for the White House in 2028 and work to get him elected 'in the most resounding way possible.' That kind of public commitment is not something political operatives toss out lightly.

Vance appeared keen to repay that loyalty on Tuesday. Addressing the criticism aimed at Erika Kirk, he called the 'desire to go after her for the way she's grieving her husband' the most 'preposterous' thing he had seen in some time. Then came the sort of unscripted rebuke rarely heard from a sitting vice president: 'Why don't you stay in your own lane and mind your business. Grief is complicated.'

Whether the security concerns are ever fully detailed may not matter politically. For supporters of Erika Kirk, the idea that she would heed a warning after what happened to her husband is self-evidently reasonable. For her loudest critics, it appears to be just one more chapter in a story they already think they understand.