Druski hints at a JD Vance skit after the Vice President slammed his viral Erika Kirk parody, escalating a social media feud that has captivated online audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. The latest twist unfolded this week with the comedian's response to Vance's intervention. Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Charlie Kirk and a leading figure at Turning Point USA, became the unwitting subject of Druski's sketch released in late March.

Titled 'How Conservative Women in America Act', the two-minute clip showed Druski transformed with prosthetics, makeup, a blonde wig and a cross necklace to mimic Kirk's public persona. The video exploded in popularity, surpassing 80 million views on X and drawing millions more on Instagram and TikTok where it was shared by verified accounts and influencers alike.

Vance's Defence of Kirk Draws Attention

Vice President JD Vance quickly entered the debate, criticising the parody and defending Kirk as a grieving widow who should be left alone. He highlighted the personal toll on her following her husband's death and suggested Druski turn his attention to him instead, even roasting his own appearance as an easier target.

Vance revealed that his wife Usha had momentarily mistaken the skit for footage of him due to the close resemblance. 'Druski, you have my permission if you want to do a skit about me. That works,' the vice president said in comments that were widely circulated.

The remarks came as Kirk had recently withdrawn from a public event with Vance citing serious threats, underscoring the heightened sensitivities around her public profile and the challenges of public life in the current political climate.

Druski's Sharp Comeback and Skit Tease

Druski was quick to reply, accusing Vance of being unusually invested in defending Kirk and telling him to relax. The comedian warned that the vice president was on the verge of becoming the main character in a sequel. Druski has now explicitly hinted at the follow-up skit, posting on social media that fans were 'not ready' for his JD Vance material.

Read more Jake Paul Says He Contacted Makeup Artists for Blackface Skit as Payback for Druski's Viral Whiteface Parody Jake Paul Says He Contacted Makeup Artists for Blackface Skit as Payback for Druski's Viral Whiteface Parody

An Instagram post detailing the tease has amplified the speculation, with users eagerly anticipating a potential 'Part 2' or full transformation targeting the vice president and his public image.

The exchange has turned a one-off comedy sketch into a broader cultural moment. Druski's original video did not name Kirk directly, a point his defenders have emphasised, arguing it was general satire on conservative women rather than a personal attack. Nonetheless, the resemblance was so precise that even Grok, the AI chatbot, reportedly identified the character as Kirk when shown a still image from the clip.

Reactions Split Along Political Lines

The parody and subsequent row have exposed divides in American political discourse. Conservative voices, including some senators, have condemned Druski's work as tasteless, while supporters of the comedian praise its bold humour and timing.

Kirk herself has engaged with the issue privately, according to reports, with Vance acting as a key ally in navigating the fallout and offering support in the face of online criticism.

As of April 2026, the saga shows no signs of slowing. Druski's hint at a JD Vance skit has left political observers and comedy fans alike speculating about what the next move might entail and whether the vice president's invitation will be accepted in full, potentially adding another layer to this unlikely clash between comedy and politics.