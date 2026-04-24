An Iranian reporter based in Islamabad, quoted in a post on X by @ShaykhSulaiman, said: 'We have no idea why Kushner and Witkoff are being sent to Islamabad, a meeting with them is not on the Foreign Ministry's agenda. Furthermore, FM Araghchi will likely already have departed Pakistan by the time they arrive.' IBTimes UK could not independently confirm the reporter's identity or institutional affiliation.

However, the mission faced an immediate setback. A post on X claimed Araghchi had left Pakistan before Kushner and Witkoff arrived. Multiple outlets, including AP and Arab News, reported that Araghchi had arrived in Islamabad on Friday, with the US envoys due to follow on Saturday. Trump had previously claimed Tehran was 'seriously fractured.'

The Failed Diplomatic Mission in Pakistan

An Iranian reporter based in Islamabad, quoted in a post on X by @ShaykhSulaiman, said: 'We have no idea why Kushner and Witkoff are being sent to Islamabad, a meeting with them is not on the Foreign Ministry's agenda. Furthermore, FM Araghchi will likely already have departed Pakistan by the time they arrive.'

The attempt to bridge the gap between Washington and Tehran has been met with resistance from the Iranian side. The timing of the envoys' trip was intended to catch Araghchi before his scheduled departure from Pakistan. However, it is reportedly unlikely that Kushner and Witkoff would be able to meet him before he left.

This lack of coordination has raised questions about the administration's intelligence on Araghchi's movements ahead of the mission. It also highlights a growing gap between the White House's stated expectations and the reported reality of Tehran's diplomatic posture.

JUST IN: IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER HAS REPORTEDLY FORBID NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE U.S.



An Iranian reporter based in Islamabad stated:



"We have no idea why Kushner and Witkoff are being sent to Islamabad, a meeting with them is not on the Foreign Ministry’s agenda. Furthermore, FM… pic.twitter.com/zYkHJACz4e — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) April 24, 2026

Read more Why Does Trump Remain Silent Amid Reported Attack on 3 Commercial Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz After Ceasefire Extension? Why Does Trump Remain Silent Amid Reported Attack on 3 Commercial Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz After Ceasefire Extension?

Social Media Scepticism and Public Backlash

Public reaction to the White House announcement has been overwhelmingly critical, with many users expressing disbelief. One observer compared the diplomatic duo to 'Laurel & Hardy' and said 'US is getting desperate.'

Other users have gone further, accusing the administration of 'lying again and again about peace.' Meanwhile, some questioned if the administration did its homework before sending the two envoys because the Foreign Minister is flying for Iran's interests and not to negotiate with America. So, Kushner and Witkoff are unlikely to meet him and their mission is doomed.

There are also criticisms directed at the choice of representatives, with one post asking why 'zionists Kushner and Witkoff' were being sent to negotiate Iranian interests. Some commentators dismissed the entire mission as 'market manipulation Friday,' suggesting the news was released to influence financial sectors rather than achieve peace.

Lol, US is getting desperate: They got ghosted by Iran at the talks that were supposed to happen at the ceasefire's end, and now they're flying Laurel & Hardy out in the hope they'll catch Aragachi before he flies out of Pakistan.

- pic.twitter.com/tip0uuppBF — Jericho (@Jericho678) April 24, 2026

Doesn't trump's administration does its homework. When Iran's FM is going to a few different places for Iran's interests, not negotiations with America. Why is trump sending zionists Kushner and Witkoff? — Shana (@BaqiRakshanda) April 24, 2026

#PiggyLeavitt lying again and again about peace pic.twitter.com/tLJzq8oM8m — resilient resistance (@AfzalMoosa786) April 24, 2026

It's market manipulation Friday — 🅵🅸🅶🅷🆃 🆃🅷🅴 🅿🅾🆆🅴🆁 (@slayerofhate444) April 24, 2026

Naval Aggression and the Silence of the White House

The security situation deteriorated further following reports of Iranian aggression in international waters. Despite the recent extension of a ceasefire, Iranian forces reportedly attacked three ships and seized two, according to regional security monitors. This escalation came at a time when maritime security is under intense scrutiny.

President Donald Trump has notably remained silent about these specific naval hostilities, which occurred after he announced the ceasefire had been extended.

Tehran Labels the Ceasefire a Strategic Ploy

Mahdi Mohammadi, a senior adviser to Tehran's top negotiator, explicitly dismissed the extension of the ceasefire as a deceptive manoeuvre. He described the move as a 'ploy to buy time for a surprise strike,' suggesting the Iranian leadership views American calls for peace with extreme suspicion.

America was the first to seize the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel Touska while the two nations were still in a two-week ceasefire. Iran dubbed the move a blatant violation of their agreement.

Kushner and Witkoff's itinerary following their Pakistan visit has not been publicly confirmed. The White House has not commented on the reported departure of Araghchi ahead of the envoys' arrival. Iran and the US have not announced any scheduled direct talks.

The situation remains tense as both the US and Iran continue to navigate a path fraught with mutual distrust and military posturing.