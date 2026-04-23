A decorated combat veteran has stepped into one of the most powerful roles in the American military following John Phelan's abrupt departure. This sudden transition at the Pentagon places a seasoned Navy captain at the helm amid significant leadership shifts. As the maritime branch adjusts to this new command, many are looking closely at the man now tasked with steering the nation's naval forces.

The tenure of John Phelan as Navy Secretary has ended abruptly, marked by a notably turbulent transition. Attention has shifted immediately to his successor, Hung Cao, a former refugee from Vietnam and a highly honoured military officer. Having previously drawn significant public interest during his political campaigns in Virginia, he now steps into this high-profile role at a critical moment for the service.

The Sudden Departure of John Phelan

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that Phelan is leaving the administration effective immediately, a statement delivered by lead spokesperson Sean Parnell. This news caught many off guard, as it followed a session only a day prior where Phelan had met with the press to outline the Navy's upcoming spending plans. During that briefing, he had been focused on the future of the Golden Fleet and the development of new battleship and frigate initiatives.

Insiders close to the matter informed Axios that the tension between Phelan and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had escalated into a significant issue. 'Phelan didn't understand he wasn't the boss. His job is to follow orders given, not follow the orders he thinks should be given,' one source remarked.

Another individual pointed out that Phelan 'didn't get along' with Hegseth, despite claims that he stayed on good terms with President Trump during his time in office. A permanent figure in the finance world for many years, Phelan received Senate confirmation for his post approximately 12 months ago.

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Hung Cao Takes the Helm

Following Phelan's departure, the responsibility of leading the Navy fell immediately to Undersecretary Hung Cao. A native of Vietnam born in 1971, he assumed his role as the 35th Under Secretary in October 2025, having secured Senate approval following his nomination by President Trump earlier that year. The journey that brought him to this high-level Pentagon post is, by any standard, an extraordinary one.

After escaping Vietnam in 1975, Cao reached the United States as a refugee and spent a portion of his childhood in West Africa before his family made Virginia their home. He excelled academically, joining the inaugural graduating class of the prestigious Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria. This achievement placed him among the first alumni of an institution widely regarded as one of the most rigorous and competitive schools in the nation.

🚨 JUST IN: Navy Secretary John Phelan is DEPARTING the Trump administration, effective immediately, per the Pentagon



Undersecretary HUNG CAO has now stepped into the role as Acting Secretary of the Navy



Cao is a true, communist-hating PATRIOT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Yv7U7brH7c — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 22, 2026

His military path began at the United States Naval Academy, where he earned a commission as a Special Operations Officer with expertise in deep-sea diving and explosive ordnance disposal. Throughout a quarter-century of service, he operated in intense environments across Somalia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. When away from the front lines, he held significant responsibilities at the Pentagon, overseeing the Navy's $140 billion (£103.83 billion) budget and coordinating with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and Homeland Security.

His formal education includes a Master's degree in physics, which he earned at the Naval Postgraduate School. Beyond his technical studies, he expanded his expertise through prestigious fellowships at both Harvard and MIT.

Navigating the Transition From Politics to the Pentagon

Once he left military service, Cao transitioned into the political arena as a Republican, though his early campaigns met with little success. He first vied for a seat in Virginia's 10th congressional district during the 2022 elections, where he was defeated by Jennifer Wexton.

By 2024, he had set his sights on the U.S. Senate, challenging Tim Kaine by focusing on his personal history as an immigrant and the need for stronger border controls. Even with the backing of Donald Trump, he failed to secure the win. However, his path took a significant turn in 2025 when he joined the executive branch as Under Secretary, a role that has now positioned him to lead the entire Navy department in the wake of Phelan's exit.

A Glimpse Into His Personal Life

Away from his military and political responsibilities, Cao is a family man who shares five children with his wife, April. The couple has established their home in Purcellville, Virginia, where they have raised their family after many years of moving across the country and the world.