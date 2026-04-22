In a striking rebuke that has reignited tensions within Donald Trump's political orbit, Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused Laura Loomer of elevating the president to near-religious status.

The remarks emerged from a widely circulated interview clip shared on X, where Greene offered an unusually candid assessment of Loomer's relationship with Trump. In the exchange, she claimed that Loomer maintains constant communication with the president and exerts a level of influence that concerns even long-time allies.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Trump and Laura Loomer's relationship:



"She's talking to Trump all the time, and he's listening to her."



"People have to understand [Trump] loves cult-like worship."



"She has made Donald Trump her God."



"Literally. He's the one and only."… pic.twitter.com/name8WYZoD — Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) April 21, 2026

Viral Interview Clip Fuels Renewed Scrutiny

'She has made Donald Trump her God,' Greene said. 'Literally. He's the one and only.' Greene did not temper her language elsewhere, asserting that Trump 'loves cult-like worship' and warning that Loomer's devotion goes beyond political loyalty.

The interview, conducted by conservative commentator Shannon Joy of Talk Radio 570, quickly gained traction online, amplifying Greene's claims. In the clip, Greene suggested that Loomer's proximity to Trump is not incidental but sustained through frequent contact. 'She's talking to Trump all the time, and he's listening to her,' Greene stated.

While Greene has previously clashed with Loomer, the tone of this exchange marks a notable escalation. Her framing of Loomer's support as 'cult-like worship' shifts the discussion from political rivalry to concerns about influence and decision-making at the highest level.

A Long-Running Feud Between Greene and Loomer

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The tension between Greene and Loomer is not new. The two figures have repeatedly traded public criticisms, reflecting deeper divisions within Trump-aligned circles. Earlier disputes saw Greene describe Loomer as 'unstable' and a 'documented liar', while Loomer has questioned Greene's loyalty to Trump.

Their disagreements often centre on strategy, messaging and proximity to Trump himself. Loomer, a controversial activist and self-described 'Trump loyalist', has cultivated a reputation for direct engagement with the president and his base.

Reports have indicated that Loomer has enjoyed informal access to Trump, including appearances at high-profile events and involvement in political discussions, even without holding an official role. This dynamic has raised concerns among some Republicans, who argue that her rhetoric and approach could prove politically damaging.

Influence, Access, and the Question of Control

Greene's latest remarks underscore a broader anxiety within conservative circles: who influences President Trump, and to what extent. By framing Loomer's support as devotional rather than strategic, Greene suggests a relationship that blurs the line between political advocacy and personal allegiance.

Such characterisations are not without precedent. Loomer has built a following through provocative commentary and unwavering support for Trump, positioning herself as a fiercely loyal defender. At the same time, critics argue that this style of engagement risks reinforcing echo chambers rather than encouraging balanced counsel.

Greene's claim that Trump 'loves cult-like worship' adds another layer to the debate, implying that such dynamics may not only exist but be actively reinforced. While supporters may interpret loyalty as a strength, detractors view it as a potential vulnerability, particularly when it shapes access and influence.

Broader Implications for Trump's Inner Circle

The controversy arrives amid ongoing reassessment of Trump's alliances, as some former supporters distance themselves while others double down on their loyalty. Greene herself has, in recent months, taken a more critical stance towards Trump, a shift that has drawn both support and scepticism.

Her comments about Loomer may therefore reflect not only personal animosity but also a broader recalibration within segments of the conservative movement. The question of whether such internal critiques will gain traction remains open, particularly as Trump continues to engage with a wide mix of political allies, influencers and media personalities.

The viral interview has placed the spotlight firmly on the interplay between personality, loyalty and power within Trump's orbit. Greene's characterisation of Loomer's support as near-religious devotion has ensured that the debate will continue both within political circles and across social media platforms.