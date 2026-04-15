The empty seat beside Vice President JD Vance at Tuesday's Turning Point USA rally in Athens was supposed to belong to Erika Kirk. Instead, a sudden security withdrawal has turned a routine appearance into a full-blown controversy. While TPUSA officials cited 'very serious threats' casting a shadow over the event near the University of Georgia, the digital court of public opinion is far from convinced by the safety narrative.

Critics, led by a vocal contingent of netizens and former allies, are suggesting the 'security risk' was a convenient cover for dismal ticket sales. Others have joked that Usha Vance herself might have been the one to nix the high-profile pairing after Erika and Vance's viral hug in October.

Turning Point USA Official Explains Erika Kirk's Absence

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet addressed the audience at the start of the programme to explain Erika Kirk's absence. Charlie Kirk's widow was supposed to join Vance onstage at the Akins Ford Arena in Athens for the TPUSA event on Tuesday.

'I'm going to address it right at the front, Mr. Vice President, I'm on stage here instead of our friend Erika Kirk because unfortunately she has received some very serious threats in her direction,' Kolvet explained. 'It's a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country.'

Erika Kirk is skipping an event with Vice President JD Vance due to "some very serious threats in her direction," TPUSA says. pic.twitter.com/TlSxfd06Lk — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 14, 2026

Vice President Vance also commented on the situation, noting that he had discussed the matter with his Secret Service detail before deciding to proceed with the event. He expressed his support for Erika, who has led the organisation since her husband, Charlie, was assassinated in September 2025. Vance remarked that he was briefly worried the entire rally would face cancellation due to the severity of the warnings Kirk received.

Security officials reported that the decision followed instances of doxxing where individuals attempted to track Erika's travel locations and arrival times. Given that she is a young mother whose children are already mourning the loss of their father, her security team advised against the public appearance.

Erika also issued a statement on X, saying she was excited for the event but did not push through. 'After all our family has been through, I take my security team's recommendations extremely seriously,' she wrote.

I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you… https://t.co/f2rBre9ArJ — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 14, 2026

Critics Claim Low Ticket Sales Motivated Erika's Absence

Read more 'Bingo Night Turnout': Erika Kirk Blasted as 'Fraudulent' After Skipping JD Vance Event Amid Empty Seat Viral Clips 'Bingo Night Turnout': Erika Kirk Blasted as 'Fraudulent' After Skipping JD Vance Event Amid Empty Seat Viral Clips

Despite the official narrative, a significant portion of the online community has expressed scepticism regarding the true reason for Erika's withdrawal. 'The threat of low ticket sales?' one commented on Facebook. The same sentiment spread across other social media platforms. 'She heard about the low sales and said nope,' another wrote on TikTok.

Former colleague Candace Owens was among those who challenged the 'serious threats' claim on social media. Owens claimed Erika's absence at the event was actually due to 'bad ticket sales.

'You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason TPFaith had to "reschedule" the Pastor's Summit and various other events quietly,' Owens wrote. 'People don't believe you and don't line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts.'

Owens added that if a credible security threat existed, the Secret Service would have cancelled the entire event rather than allowing the Vice President to proceed. Consequently, she dismissed the safety concerns as a deceptive tactic used by a public relations team that is failing to outsmart the public.

Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason TPFaith had to “reschedule” the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly.

People don’t believe you and don’t line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the… https://t.co/5MWC9SOZo5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 14, 2026

Some Joke Usha Decided Against Erika and Vance's Reunion

Aside from the alleged low ticket sales, some took a more satirical approach to the controversy by making light of the Vice President and Erika's romantic rumours. Some suggested that Erika's absence may be related to Usha Vance's stance on the reunion.

'The threats are probably from Mrs Vance,' one commented with a grimacing face emoji. Another added, 'Usha said no.'

The scrutiny surrounding Erika and Vance is not new, as their previous joint appearances have also drawn significant commentary. During a Turning Point USA event in October 2025, Erika introduced the Vice President and the two shared a long hug on stage. Many observers at the time found the interaction to be too intimate because Erika touched Vance's head. Critics described their embrace as inappropriate for a widow and a married man.

The sight sparked rumours that there was something romantic going on between the two. Erika later clarified that it was normal for her to touch someone's head when she hugged them and even shared the brief exchange they had onstage.

'He says, "I'm so proud of you." And I say, "God bless you," and I touch the back of his head,' Erika explained. 'Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, "God bless you."'

This history has contributed to the theories circulating online about Erika's absence from the TPUSA event, as some netizens remain fixated on the nature of their professional relationship. While Vance has publicly defended Kirk's grieving process, the optics of their partnership remain a focal point for those questioning the security concerns raised this week.