Erika Kirk and JD Vance were scheduled to speak at an event organised by Turning Point USA in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, and the entire thing almost got cancelled because of Charlie Kirk's widow.

Vance made it to the event and told attendees that just two hours earlier, he thought the gathering would not push through because Erika could not make it. The Turning Point USA CEO backed out of the engagement amid serious threats and attacks she had received.

JD Vance Reveals Worries Over Event Cancellation

While addressing the crowd, the vice president admitted that he felt worried about the possible cancellation. Vance also revealed that Erika was equally worried about not being able to make it to the event.

'I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come. And she was very worried about it. And I talked to the Secret Service, and obviously these guys do a very good job. And I said, You know what? Let's let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family. I'm sure Andrew will fill in, and let's go and make this an amazing event,' Vance said.

Erika Kirk Received Serious Threats

Event spokesperson Andrew Kolvet took the stage in place of Erika. In his address, he explained Erika's decision to skip the event. 'I'm on stage here instead of our friend Erika Kirk. That's right, because unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats in her direction. It's a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country, but it underscores a larger point that she has received a lot of attacks from some surprising places,' he said.

Supporters of Erika immediately backed her decision not to attend the event, especially given what happened to her husband. Charlie was assassinated during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University in September 2025, and his accused killer, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder and remains in custody.

'I'm so sorry you have to go through this,' one person wrote.

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'I'm sorry about what happened. We love you, Erika,' another person commented.

Security Team's Recommendation

On X, Erika also pointed to the tragedy her entire family faced following Charlie's passing as the main reason for her decision.

I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you… https://t.co/f2rBre9ArJ — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 14, 2026

'I was so looking forward to tonight's event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance. But after all our family has been through, I take my security team's recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you all!' she wrote.

We love and pray for your family. Take all the time you need. pic.twitter.com/Up7YsOwvAG — Reeds (@ScarletReeds) April 14, 2026

Erika's critics, on the other hand, poked fun at her absence. One of them uploaded an edited cover of the 'Mean Girls' poster and replaced it with Erika as the lead star. The title was also changed to 'Mean Grifters.'

It’s not safe for you but it’s safe for our vice president ???????????? — Phil (@Phildo8385) April 14, 2026

Others slammed Erika for only thinking about her safety and security while putting the life of the vice president at risk.

'It's not safe for you, but it's safe for our vice president ????????????' one critic commented.

It’s nice to hear your security team cares about you unlike they did your husband — Laci Lynn (@LaciLynn22) April 14, 2026

'It's nice to hear your security team cares about you, unlike they did your husband,' another person wrote.

Erika Kirk has not confirmed when her next public engagement will take place. She continues to lead Turning Point USA following her husband's death in September 2025.