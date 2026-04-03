Erika Kirk responds to internet trolls and Druski's parody video with a scathing clapback.

Kirk couldn't care less about the 'endless onslaught' of criticism she's been receiving as of late. Describing the backlash as 'noise,' she said she's busy with way more important concerns than minding her detractors online.

Speaking with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during Thursday's Turning Point USA event, Kirk dismissed internet trolls, saying they're just not worth her time. 'There will be people that are like, 'did you see what they're saying about you on X?' Like, no... I don't have time. And actually, quite frankly, I really do not care,' she asserted.

Erika Kirk Druski Skit Goes Viral

The comment applies to all the disparaging comments, and by extension, to comedian Druski's parody skit on X. The now-viral video, tagged as 'how conservative women in America act,' featured a central personality many believed to be Kirk.

The video featured Druski in a blonde wig and heavy makeup, mimicking how 'a conservative woman' would act in different scenarios. Scenes show Druski speaking about patriotism at press conferences, ordering drive-through coffee, and working out at the gym.

The skit has amassed 184.6 million views on X as of 3 April. User comments juxtaposed stills from the parody with Kirk's actual interviews and press conferences, amplifying the perceived resemblance.

Druski Skit Controversy Rumours Debunked

Speculation arose about a cease-and-desist letter from Kirk to Druski. This was debunked. Conversation screenshots also circulated on social media, alleging Kirk replied directly to Druski on Instagram. This was fact-checked and confirmed as fabricated.

'Druski this is sick. You fully dressed up as me, copied my look, my voice, my mannerisms, and turned me into a joke for millions of people,' the alleged message read. 'But let me guess, when it's done to me it's suddenly 'comedy.' If I did anything even remotely comparable, y'all would be trying to ruin my life. This is racist, humiliating, and you know exactly what you're doing.'

Erika Kirk Reflects on Her TPUSA Leadership

Kirk became TPUSA CEO after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead while speaking at a public nonprofit event last year. Kirk addressed the backlash against her leadership in a speech shared via TPUSA channels, stating, 'Unfortunately, I did not see my life being like this.'

Erika Kirk on motherhood and leading Turning Point USA@MrsErikaKirk pic.twitter.com/zz8MGriwBE — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) March 4, 2026

In that address, Kirk rejected claims of seeking fame or financial gain, instead emphasising Biblical duty. 'This is not a business card opportunity. There is something very Biblical in a woman honouring her husband and stepping up and standing in,' she asserted.

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Kirk affirmed her commitment to her children's upbringing and her late husband's legacy. 'My focus is on making sure my children are amazing, young, Biblically-aligned little humans, but again, your life is so much greater than just this blip on a radar,' she said.

Druski's parody has prompted debates over satire and its boundaries. Supporters praised Druski's makeup and execution, while others argued that it was crossing lines. Reactions included high-profile figures like Ted Cruz labelling Druski's 'whiteface' stunt as 'reverse racism' instead of satirical comedy.

Trump addressed the controversy during his Wednesday Easter speech at the White House. 'They're so jealous of Erika,' he said, per the Independent. 'I said, you ought to sue, I can say — you're not allowed to say this — you have to be nicer. Sue their a** off.'