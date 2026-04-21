Erika Kirk's security team advised that they could not 'protect her life' if she travelled to a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia on Tuesday, 14 April, according to a new report, after she cancelled an appearance that conservative commentator Candace Owens has publicly dismissed as being about 'bad ticket sales.'

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The news came after days of speculation over why Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, backed out of the campus event at short notice. In the vacuum, conflicting accounts have hardened into a dispute on the American right: on one side, unnamed insiders insisting there were serious, personal security threats; on the other, Owens accusing Kirk of fabricating a story about danger to avoid an under‑attended appearance.

Insider Claims Erika Kirk Security Team Was Alarmed

On Sunday, 19 April, Us Weekly quoted an unnamed insider who said Kirk, 37, had been deeply shaken by the killing of her husband, Charlie, who was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in September.

'The specific threats were targeting her and her ability to get to and from the event. Her security team felt that they could not protect her life,' the insider claimed. 'So as you can imagine, for a mother of two young kids who just lost her husband in the way that she did, she felt that she had to take her security team's advice. I think anybody would.'

The University of Georgia appearance was billed as a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event featuring Kirk and US Vice President J.D. Vance. Vance, 41, attended as scheduled. A Secret Service source told CBS News there were no 'credible threats' tied to the event or the venue, an assessment that has fuelled doubts about why Kirk stayed away.

The insider quoted by Us Weekly tried to square that circle, stressing that the alleged threats 'were not targeted at the venue.' Instead, they said, they were 'aimed at the former Miss Arizona' and focused on her movements to and from the site. According to this account, Kirk's team had 'full confidence in the Secret Service' to protect Vance, but believed they could not fully secure her travel.

'There was absolutely no reason to cancel the event,' the source insisted. 'It was specifically for her participation, her ability to get to and from the event that they were concerned about.'

TPUSA And The Shadow Of Charlie Kirk's Death

The insider also sought to defend TPUSA's broader security posture, saying the organisation has taken security 'extremely seriously' since Charlie Kirk's death, particularly when it comes to students attending its events. The fact that the Georgia event went ahead as planned, they argued, underscored that organisers did not view the venue itself as unsafe.

Instead, the source framed the situation as the grim aftershock of Charlie's killing and the conspiracy theories that followed.

'This shouldn't surprise people: a woman who has been basically accused of murdering her own husband — someone the world loved — is facing death threats,' the insider said. 'This is what happens. It's very clear that there's a coordinated effort here, and I don't think anybody should be surprised that we ended up in a situation where it was not safe for her to go to an event that she was widely publicised and speaking at because there were threats on her life.'

No evidence for a 'coordinated effort' was provided in the report, and there is no independent confirmation of the alleged threats beyond the insider's comments. Without access to security briefings or law‑enforcement records, that claim remains firmly in the realm of allegation and should be treated with caution.

Candace Owens Rejects Erika Kirk Security Narrative

Owens, however, has publicly rejected the entire security explanation. Posting on X on Tuesday, she alleged that Kirk 'pulled out because of bad ticket sales,' offering a bluntly transactional reading of events that clashes directly with the more dramatic version circulating in celebrity media.

'After learning of the crowd size, Erika decided she no longer wanted to do the event,' the Candace Owens Podcast host, 36, claimed in a follow‑up post on Friday, 17 April. 'Rather than simply cancelling, she instructed her PR team to make up a demented lie about imminent threats against her travel safety.'

The public should continue to be outraged over this recent lie from Turning Point USA.

To recap, Erika Kirk flew into Athens, Georgia from Palm Beach on Tuesday after a weekend bridal shower at Mar A Lago. She flew in aboard a massive, apartment-sized jet owned by Vegas… https://t.co/2gI0z6sK2r — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 17, 2026

Owens' accusation is not backed up with ticketing data or documentation in the material currently available, and her version has not been corroborated by TPUSA or university officials. At the same time, the insider account published by Us Weekly offers no specifics on the nature, timing or origin of the purported threats, and does not cite law‑enforcement agencies by name.

That leaves observers with two fiercely opposed narratives and little hard evidence in public to settle which, if either, is accurate. Secret Service officials say there were no credible threats to the venue or the event itself. Kirk's camp, via the unnamed source, says the real danger lay outside the Secret Service perimeter. Owens insists the danger never existed at all.

I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you… https://t.co/f2rBre9ArJ — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 14, 2026

For now, nothing about the alleged threats, their source or their severity has been independently confirmed, and all such claims should be taken with a grain of salt until more concrete information is released by security services or TPUSA itself.