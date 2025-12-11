Marjorie Taylor Greene will not only be bringing along half of US President Donald Trump's supporters to Georgia, but also her White House correspondent boyfriend, Brian Glenn.

However, the TV reporter, corresponding for the conservative network 'Real Americas Voice', admitted recently that he's uncomfortable with the way he's put in between Trump and his girlfriend.

Both being the president's most loyal supporters in the GOP for several years, relocating to Georgia to go solo would be a challenge.

Marjorie Taylor Greene And Trump Fallout

Greene's feud with Trump started when she denounced congressional Republicans for refusing to propose a plan to reduce the rising health care costs. But intensified when she criticised the administration for its reluctance to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The former Trump loyalist even made indirect references to Trump for spending too much time on foreign policy rather than domestic issues.

The US President did not back down and referred to Greene as a 'traitor' and promised to support anyone who challenges her. She alleged that this caused MAGA fans to flood her inboxes with threats. Soon, she announced her early retirement and said she would move to Georgia with Glenn.

MTG's Boyfriend Speaks Out

Glenn, who has been dating the R-Ga Congresswoman since 2023, revealed that the whole fiasco feels like a divorce.

'I'm like the little divorced kid in the middle', Glenn commented, according to the Daily Mail.

Agreeing to accompany Greene back to Georgia when she resigns from the House of Representatives in early January 2026 would mean giving up his prestigious White House position.

'I'm not doing this fly-back-and-forth thing — not doing it, it's not worth it,' he shared.

When it comes to work, Glenn said he will build a studio right next to his house. This way, he can be close to Greene. But this also means he is still going to be on the far-right airwaves of Real America's Voice for at least the next couple of years.

The Trump-loving journalist previously worked in local news in Dallas before moving to Nexstar, where he was fired after protesting COVID-19 policies and posting a photo at a Trump rally.

After losing his job, he ended up at Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), where he first met Greene. When asked if he plans to marry the Congresswoman, he said he's 'seeing it happening in the future for sure'.

MTG's Boyfriend Still Wants To Please Trump

At the same time, Glenn feels torn, as he's also trying to protect and maintain his relationship with the president.

'I will keep on being the president's fan', he stated. The reporter is unsure how the president and his inner circle will react when he tries to get close to them again, or whether he'll be let back in.

'I haven't seen him face-to-face yet,' Glenn revealed, despite being a far-right correspondent still.

During his coverage of the White House, Glenn has had several enjoyable interactions with Trump. One of the most notable moments was when he asked the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, why he didn't wear a suit to the White House. Trump later commended the reporter for it.

Experts said it may take a long time before Glenn lands on good terms with Trump, even if he is not close by, especially since he has chosen Greene over the White House.