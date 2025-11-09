A TikTok experiment by @nikalie.monroe has exposed American churches failing to walk the talk with their faith-based messages.

In her TikTok experiment, Nikali Monroe called multiple houses of worship posing as a mother unable to afford formula for her infant. Among the calls that went viral was one with Dream City Church, formerly affiliated with conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on 10 September.

Charlie Kirk's Church Denies Baby Formula

A representative from the Dream City Church told Monroe she would have to wait 'a couple of days to weeks' and receive formal approval before receiving any formula.

Observers on social media quickly called out the church for failing to act in what they viewed as a clear emergency, particularly given the institution's resources and public profile. The delay came in contrast with Monroe's requests to other houses of worship, some of which responded promptly.

Dream City Church is a large Assemblies of God megachurch in Phoenix closely linked with Kirk's political-faith network. The late Turning Point USA CEO attended the church, where he also co-launched its 'Freedom Night in America' events.

The church's senior pastor spoke of Kirk as a 'partner in ministry' and hosted memorial services for him after his death, per AZ Family.

What the Viral TikTok Experiment Revealed About American Churches

This call was part of Monroe's larger series of 39 TikTok videos in which she contacts churches, mosques, and temples across Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, and neighbouring states.

Many calls revealed that some religious organisations only provide support to members, leaving outsiders without assistance. For instance, a Baptist church in South Carolina reportedly told Monroe they could not help because she was not a member.

Others even pointed her to local food banks where she can request baby formula, among other things.

'It's not even that they don't have it; it's the fact that they won't even try to get it, or they give you one resource and then think that that's doing something', Monroe commented.

However, there were others, like a Catholic church in Alcoa, TN, and an Islamic Center in Charlotte, NC, that responded immediately to her requests. They offered the baby formula and even provided guidance for pickup.

At its heart, Monroe's experiment centres on a simple question: will communities act when a child is in need? Supporters of the viral TikTok series argue that it should serve as a wake-up call to religious organisations that claim moral authority.

As Monroe stated, 'You have no business preaching about saving souls if you won't even save a baby from hunger.'

Monroe's findings suggest that practical application is inconsistent for American religious institutions. House of worship with large congregations, like Kirk's church, significant funding, and community reach often fails to offer help in emergencies.

Viral TikTok Requesting Baby Formula: Who Passed The Test?

Of the 39 houses of worship Monroe contacted, only 9 offered assistance. These are Buddhist temples in North Carolina to mostly Islamic and Catholic centres. Viewers compiled spreadsheets of successful and failed attempts, and in many cases, donated to churches that offered help.

The majority either redirected her to local food banks or required prior membership to provide aid.

Critics argued that some churches might now selectively assist her alone to avoid negative publicity. But ultimately, her videos challenge believers to reconsider how religious institutions practice compassion in real-world crises, proving that morality is tested in actions.