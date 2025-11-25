Erika Kirk signalled she is ready to back JD Vance if he seeks the presidency in 2028. She made the remark during an interview released on Monday, 24 November 2025, where she also addressed the viral onstage hug that drew widespread attention.

Kirk spoke in Arizona, where she described why she would support the US Vice President and how the decision aligns with plans her late husband, Charlie Kirk, put in motion.

Her comments set the stage for a possible endorsement from Turning Point USA and opened a new chapter in a political relationship shaped by loss, loyalty and shared goals.

TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk To Support JD Vance 2028 Presidency

Kirk told Megyn Kelly that TPUSA backing JD Vance in 2028 was more than an idea. She said the discussions had already begun. She also said Charlie Kirk had been clear about supporting Vance's future bid.

https://t.co/YJPxz5Gu8d… pic.twitter.com/2BZZcKOClR — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 23, 2025

Kirk recalled one of her final conversations with her husband. She said he was focused on helping Vance prepare for a presidential run. She added that if Charlie Kirk were alive, they would still push in the same direction.

'It's in the works. This was a thing my husband was very direct about. One of the last few conversations we had was how intentional he was for supporting JD in 2028', said the TPUSA CEO.

Kelly teased Kirk during the interview and suggested that TPUSA would soon place its full weight behind Vance. Kirk did not dismiss the idea. She instead described it as consistent with Charlie's long-term plans.

Erika Grateful for Vance's Help When Charlie Died

Kirk spoke about the role Vance played after Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah in September 2025. She described the Vice President and Second Lady, Usha Vance, as steady figures during the most difficult period of her life.

Vance escorted Charlie's body aboard Air Force Two and helped carry the casket on the tarmac in Salt Lake City. Kirk said their support had been a blessing. She said they showed her genuine care when she needed it most.

The US Vice President also honoured Charlie Kirk by hosting an episode of his show in the days after the killing. He spoke about Charlie Kirk's influence on his own political journey and acknowledged his push for Vance's place on the Trump ticket.

Erika's Support Amid JD Vance Hug Controversy

The interview also revisited the viral hug between Kirk and Vance on 29 October 2025 during a TPUSA event in Mississippi. Kirk had introduced Vance with emotional words about her late husband. The hug that followed spread online and sparked heavy speculation.

Kirk finally addressed the moment in detail. She said her 'love language is touch' and explained that she was emotional as she walked towards the Vice President. She said Vance told her he was proud of her. She replied with 'God bless you' and placed her hand briefly on the back of his head.

Kirk criticised the reaction on social media. She said anyone who misread the gesture was acting out of bad faith. To illustrate her point, she later hugged US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in the same manner during the event.

Is JD Vance Planning To Be Trump's Successor?

Vance has not confirmed a 2028 run. However, he has discussed the idea. He told Sean Hannity on 13 November 2025 that he had thought about the future but was focused on his current duties. He also said that he would speak with President Donald Trump after the midterms.

Trump addressed the question earlier in the year. He said it was too early to name a successor but noted that Vance was doing a strong job.

Kirk's endorsement adds new interest to Vance's next steps. It also places TPUSA in a position to influence the early shape of the 2028 Republican field.