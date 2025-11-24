Erika Kirk shared a painful memory in an interview with Megyn Kelly, recorded for Kelly's show and during a live event in Glendale, Arizona, on Monday, 24 November 2025.

She said she had prayed she was pregnant on the day her husband, Charlie Kirk, was murdered in Utah on 10 September 2025. Her words spread widely and led to strong reactions online.

Many asked why she revealed it. Others defended her. The interview focused on loss, faith, and her family. It also explored how she copes with the tragedy and why she held that hope.

Erika Kirk's Heartbreaking Revelation

Erika Kirk first spoke about this during a taped interview for 'The Megyn Kelly Show'. She repeated the story during Kelly's live tour stop in Glendale. She described the moment she learnt her husband, Charlie Kirk, had been shot while attending a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

PREVIEW: @MrsErikaKirk opens up about kids with Charlie:



"We wanted to have four. And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered... That would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe. Now when I see young couples I tell them 'please don't put it… pic.twitter.com/vC1QQjCrrz — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 24, 2025

She said: 'And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered.' She added that she believed pregnancy would have been the 'ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe.' She said she and Charlie wanted four children. She said: 'We aimed to have four.'

Charlie Kirk was killed on 10 September 2025. He had been married to Erika since May 2021. They have two children, a daughter and a son. Erika said she hoped for a new life in the middle of tragedy and repeated that she had prayed for that outcome on the day of his death.

Erika Gives Advice to Young Couples

Erika Kirk also shared advice for young couples. She said her husband's death changed how she viewed family planning. She urged couples not to delay having children.

She said: 'So, now when I see young couples, I tell them, 'Please, don't put it off.'' She told Kelly that careers can wait, but children cannot. She added that children 'grow so fast and so quickly.' She said both she and Charlie had been committed to having more children.

'I just, I was praying. Both of us were,' she said.

Erika's Revelation Sparks Criticisms

Her comments triggered a wave of criticism online. Many users said the statement felt too personal. Some claimed it was insensitive to discuss pregnancy linked to a murder.

Others argued she was oversharing during a public moment of grief. Several users questioned why she continued doing interviews. Some suggested she should focus on her children instead.

One user wrote: 'I'm sorry to say this, I've tried - but I don't trust her.' Another said they had not known Erika before Charlie's death and asked why she appeared so often in interviews.

Others criticised her advice to young couples, saying not all families have the financial security she had with Charlie. Some mocked her emotional pauses or dismissed her public appearances entirely.

Erika Kirk's Supporters Share Encouraging Comments

Despite the backlash, many defended Erika Kirk. They encouraged her and criticised the hostility directed at her. One supporter wrote that people should 'find your humanity and leave a grieving widow alone.'

Another supporter said they hoped she had been pregnant, calling it 'new life in the midst of tragedy.' Others offered prayers and sympathy. Several praised her strength and her role as a mother. Some encouraged adoption. Others simply wished her well.

Supporters also noted her forgiveness of the accused shooter, Tyler Robinson, 22, who surrendered after the attack. They said her reaction reflected strength and faith. Many told her they were praying for her and her two children.