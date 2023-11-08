Manchester City forward Erling Haaland was so impressive on Tuesday night while playing against BSC Young Boys in the Champions League that their captain could not help himself from asking for his shirt at half-time.

While it is a common practice for players to swap shirts with their opponents, this typically happens once the full time whistle is blown just before everyone heads back down into the the dressing rooms. However, Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara did not want to take his chances and decided to swoop in before anyone else could even think about approaching Haaland.

In a viral video that is now circulating across social media and is also being shared by multiple news outlets, Haaland and Camara could be seen walking towards the tunnel at the Etihad Stadium at half-time. Both players were heading to the locker rooms to join their teammates, but Camara decided to ask Haaland for his shirt.

The Norway international was stunned and could be seen shaking his head and saying: "You cannot do this."

You've got to take your chances if you want Erling Haaland's shirt 😅



Mohamed Camara managed to get it at half-time 👕#UCL pic.twitter.com/S5puTnCxFn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 7, 2023

Nevertheless, the Manchester City striker already had one hand on his collar and proceeded to pull his shirt up to take it off. He then handed it to Camara, who had a wide grin plastered across his face as he tapped Haaland's back in gratitude.

Haaland's impressive evening

Manchester City were already up 2-0 by half-time, with Haaland scoring the opener midway through the first half by putting a penalty past Anthony Racioppi. It may be remembered that there were some doubts about Haaland's fitness going into this match, but Guardiola eventually decided to let him start after consultations with the team doctors.

His ankle seems to be in good shape, despite twisting it during a Premier League victory against Bournemouth over the weekend. He was taken off at half-time during that match, but he was deemed fit enough to start in midweek against Young Boys.

Erling Haaland ACCEPTS Didier Drogba's Ballon d'Or celebration challenge 👀✅ pic.twitter.com/RqSkwy39sv — Mail Sport (@MailSport) November 7, 2023

Before the half-time whistle was blown, Phil Foden doubled the home side's lead, giving them more breathing room going into the second half.

After the break, Haaland sealed the deal by scoring a stunner at the 51-minute mark, putting Manchester city 3-0 up.

Young Boys never found a reply, but Camara will have a nice memento to put up his wall from the encounter. Even commentators were shocked by his bold request for the striker's shirt, but frankly, no one could really blame him for his eagerness to get his hands on such a valuable souvenir.

He will surely be putting the shirt up alongside photos of himself marking Haaland during the game, even though he was powerless to stop the Norwegian's firepower.

Pep Guardiola is already preparing for the upcoming games

After the hour mark, manager Pep Guardiola opted to take Haaland off the pitch in what could have been a precautionary measure given the player's recent injury scare. He had already scored a brace, and with the team 3-0 up, the rest of the team was able to hold down the fort.

City will have a demanding schedule in the next few weeks as they try to break away from the pack in the Premier League. They have only just ousted Tottenham Hotspur from the top of the table, but they are only one point ahead.

Liverpool and Arsenal are only three points behind, leaving the title race wide open. City will next face Chelsea FC, who are riding on a high after beating Spurs 4-1 over the weekend.

Then, City will face Liverpool in another crucial Premier League match before returning to European action against RB Leipzig. They will need just a point from that match to secure top spot in the group, but they have already guaranteed qualification into the knockout stage for an eleventh consecutive season.

The treble defence is still on course for Pep Guardiola's men, and Haaland will be front and centre in that quest.