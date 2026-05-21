Kim Kardashian's billion-dollar shapewear empire has found itself dragged into a British cocaine trafficking case after authorities discovered £7 million worth of drugs hidden inside a lorry carrying legitimate SKIMS products. The reality star's company issued a statement, according to reps, that it had 'no knowledge whatsoever' of the smuggling plot.

The case centres on Polish lorry driver Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, who was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court this week to 13 and a half years in prison after admitting to transporting 90 kilograms of cocaine into the UK. Investigators said the haul had been concealed in a specially modified compartment built into the rear doors of the truck carrying 28 pallets of SKIMS clothing from the Netherlands.

Read more Kim Kardashian's Skims Underwear Helps Authorities Bust $9.4M Cocaine in Drug Smuggling Operation Kim Kardashian's Skims Underwear Helps Authorities Bust $9.4M Cocaine in Drug Smuggling Operation

SKIMS Forced Into Damage Control

SKIMS has spent years cultivating a polished image around luxury basics, celebrity influence and aggressive expansion into mainstream fashion retail. Suddenly, the company's name was appearing in court reports alongside organised crime investigations and multi-million-pound cocaine seizures.

A spokesperson for SKIMS told multiple outlets the company had 'no connection to the smuggling operation, the driver, or the truck.' Authorities backed that position. Britain's National Crime Agency said both the importer and exporter connected to the clothing shipment were legitimate and not implicated in the trafficking scheme.

According to investigators, Konkel collected the drugs during an undeclared 16-minute stop before boarding a ferry from Hook of Holland to Harwich in Essex. Officers later X-rayed the vehicle and uncovered 90 separate one-kilogram packages hidden inside the adapted trailer doors.

Konkel initially denied any knowledge of the cocaine before eventually pleading guilty. Prosecutors said he agreed to transport the drugs for €4,500, roughly £3,900.

Crime Networks Exploiting Legitimate Brands

British authorities were careful to stress that the case reflects a wider pattern rather than wrongdoing by a fashion label. Organised crime groups increasingly use genuine commercial shipments to disguise narcotics moving through European supply chains.

NCA operations manager Paul Orchard said corrupt drivers are routinely recruited to move Class A drugs alongside ordinary consumer goods. That point cannot really be ignored. The operation relied less on cinematic cartel tactics and more on the invisibility of everyday logistics. A truck full of shapewear crossing a busy port simply does not raise immediate suspicion.

Border Force officials described the seizure as a major disruption to criminal networks operating between mainland Europe and the UK. Assistant director Jason Thorn said the interception deprived traffickers of millions in profit while preventing cocaine from reaching British streets.

Kardashian's company is not accused of any criminal conduct, but the speed with which SKIMS issued a public denial showed clear concern over reputational fallout.

Kardashian's Expanding Business Empire

Kim Kardashian launched SKIMS in 2019, initially marketing the brand as inclusive shapewear before rapidly expanding into loungewear, underwear and sportswear. The company has since evolved into one of the most commercially successful celebrity-owned fashion labels in the world, reportedly reaching a valuation of around $5 billion by late 2025.

For SKIMS, the immediate priority appears straightforward. Contain the damage, distance the company from the crime and move on before a drug smuggling case becomes permanently attached to one of fashion's most recognisable names.