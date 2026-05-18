Russia has publicly identified London, Leicester, Reading and Suffolk as possible nuclear targets in the UK, as a well-known Kremlin broadcaster warned that Vladimir Putin could issue a 'nuclear ultimatum' to Western governments over their support for Ukraine.

The threat, aired on Russian state television and citing the country's Defence Ministry, framed the four locations as sites allegedly linked to arms production or support for Kyiv.

The news came after almost two and a half years of full-scale war in Ukraine, during which Western countries, including Britain, have supplied weapons, training and intelligence to help Kyiv resist Russia's invasion.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned that support and has increasingly sought to portray itself as under attack from NATO, even while its forces continue offensive operations on Ukrainian territory.

Kremlin Nuclear Ultimatum Talk Moves Into The Open

The latest warning came from Margarita Simonyan, the head of state-controlled broadcaster RT and one of the Kremlin's most visible propagandists, who sketched out in unusual detail how she believed a Putin 'nuclear ultimatum' might unfold.

In comments reported from a late-night broadcast, Simonyan claimed that 'the most likely outcome' of the conflict in Ukraine, though 'not a very pleasant one,' was precisely such an ultimatum.

According to her account, Putin would address citizens in Europe and beyond and insist that Russia had already 'completed' its 'special military operation' in Ukraine within weeks, only for Western governments to transform it into a 'full-blown war' by sending NATO-standard weapons to Kyiv. He would then, she suggested, declare that Russia was now formally entering that wider war with Europe.

Simonyan said Russian authorities had already 'published a list' of facilities which Moscow views as being directly involved in the conflict, including sites where weapons for Ukraine are allegedly manufactured, or reconnaissance is carried out. She claimed these facilities were effectively 'waging war' against Russia and would be at risk in the event of a nuclear strike.

It is within that narrative that the four British locations were named. The Russian Defence Ministry, she said, had identified targets in London, Leicester and Reading, as well as in Suffolk, which hosts RAF Mildenhall.

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Moscow's nuclear messaging has hardened repeatedly since 2022, but the explicit naming of British cities as being within the 'effective range' of Russian missiles marks an escalation in rhetorical terms at least.

Simonyan referred to the Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic missile and the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, also known in Russia as 'Satan-2,' both of which have been touted by the Kremlin as effectively impossible for Western missile defences to stop.

In her imagined Putin address, she warned European civilians to 'step away' from the named targets, allegedly to a distance beyond Oreshnik's effective reach, which she said was 'much less' than that of Sarmat. She urged people in European countries, including Britain, to 'go somewhere else,' arguing they still had cars and could leave.

The picture she painted was starkly binary. Western leaders, she claimed, would be told to withdraw from what Russia calls a war 'with us' and allow Moscow to 'calmly complete' its operation in Ukraine, or face the consequences of refusing. She described it bluntly as a 'poor choice' for Western governments.

Simonyan did not present this simply as deterrent theatre. She also suggested a political route for avoiding a Putin nuclear ultimatum, urging populations in Europe to remove leaders who support Ukraine and replace them with politicians more aligned with the Kremlin's demands.

In her view, that outcome was unlikely. She argued that voters across Europe were 'emasculated' and claimed, without evidence, that they would not rise up to unseat their governments.

Her remarks veered briefly into mockery of Britain's political churn, claiming that prime ministers in London 'change their prime ministers more often than they change rubber gloves shaped like Ukraine.' She appeared unsure about who actually leads the UK, saying she 'should know' but did not, before name-checking Boris Johnson because of his 'cool hairstyle.'

Behind the theatrics lies a darker strand of messaging. The same state TV broadcast, according to the report, also aired threats that Moscow might issue what amounted to bounty-style arrest warrants for Western leaders, with cash rewards reportedly offered for anyone who could capture them and deliver them to Russia 'in a sack.'

Western governments have not yet formally responded to these specific threats, and the UK Ministry of Defence and Foreign Office did not feature in the Russian account. At this stage, there is no verification from independent sources of the targeting list claimed by Simonyan.

For now, these warnings live in the realm of propaganda and psychological pressure, but their detail and tone underline how willing Moscow's media apparatus is to talk openly about nuclear scenarios involving British cities.