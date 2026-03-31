Russia has accused Britain of orchestrating drone strikes on its key oil ports in the Baltic Sea, labelling the attacks a 'special operation' straight out of London's playbook, in claims aired on Vladimir Putin's state television that have stoked WW3 fears across Europe. The latest barrage hit Ust-Luga overnight on 31 March 2026, marking the sixth assault on the facility in nine days and causing widespread disruption, including flight delays at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport.

Ukraine has ramped up long-range drone campaigns against Russian energy infrastructure over recent weeks, crippling exports from ports like Ust-Luga and Primorsk on the Gulf of Finland. These strikes have slashed Putin's oil revenues at a time when global prices are surging, squeezing the funds propping up his war effort in Ukraine.

BREAKING:



Ukraine launches another massive drone swarm attack against Russian oil export infrastructure on the Baltic Sea coast near Finland and Estonia.



Looks like Ust-Luga is about to get hit again… pic.twitter.com/32yYussjW5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 30, 2026

No independent evidence backs Moscow's finger-pointing at Britain, with experts pointing instead to Russian electronic warfare scrambling Ukrainian drones into NATO airspace over Finland and Estonia.

WW3 Fears Intensify as Russia Blames Britain for Baltic Chaos

Vladislav Shurygin, a Russian military pundit, did not mince words on state TV. 'It's absolutely certain that Ukraine itself would never have decided to fly into and use the airspace of NATO countries,' he insisted. 'The main operator, so to speak, both in the Baltic countries, and especially in Ukraine, is London. We must understand that we are dealing with a real special operation, precisely in the London style, the classic kind.'

Shurygin's outburst echoes older Kremlin gripes, like 2022 claims of British specialists training Ukrainians for Crimea strikes, but lands harder now amid the oil port mayhem. Drones buzzed over Kingisepp near Estonia and Vyborg by Finland; one even ditched an unexploded warhead in Finland, while a Finnair flight from Helsinki aborted landing over Tartu.

💥 Russia: Reports of drones and air defense missiles flying through Vyborg, near the border with Finland, another 120km north of Ust-Luga.

The building was hit by a Russian air defense missile according to local reports.

There's also this boat photo claimed to be from Vyborg. https://t.co/s3zcyzjMku pic.twitter.com/ephtby5Ksl — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) March 25, 2026

Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen brushed it off saying, 'Ukraine is allowed to defend itself. We do not make any demands on Ukraine regarding the targets it seeks to influence in Russia.'

Russia's Defence Ministry boasted of downing dozens of drones, but damage reports trickled in from Ust-Luga, with fires and structural hits confirmed by local officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered an olive branch of sorts, 'If Russia is ready not to target Ukrainian energy, we will not retaliate against their energy sector.' Fat chance, many reckon, given Moscow's playbook of blacking out Ukrainian cities through winter.

These strikes are not isolated incidents. Ukrainian special forces, supported by intelligence units, have acknowledged repeatedly targeting Ust-Luga, with NASA satellites capturing the fires and OSINT analysts such as Cyberboroshno tracking the heat signatures.

The port, which handles 700,000 barrels of oil daily in addition to coal and fertiliser, was closed following the latest attack, according to Reuters sources. No casualties were reported, but the cumulative impact of the Primorsk and Ust-Luga strikes over five days has left Putin's Baltic export corridor in ruins.

Russia's Desperate Scramble Amid WW3 Fears and Britain Accusations

The economic fallout is severe. With global oil prices rising, the drone strikes have undermined Russia's war chest just as Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak moves to curb gasoline exports from 1 April to 31 July 2026.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has instructed the Ministry of Energy to draft a government decree to ban gasoline exports starting April 1, 2026, a government statement said on March 27.https://t.co/9tnh4F6bs5 pic.twitter.com/j1Hj1UqIqJ — CCTV+ (@CCTV_Plus) March 29, 2026

Novak tasked the Energy Ministry with drafting the ban to steady domestic prices and supplies, hammered by Ukrainian strikes and Middle East turmoil spiking demand.

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TASS flagged the four-month clampdown, a tacit admission that Kyiv's campaign is drawing blood. The Institute for the Study of War notes Moscow courting top businessmen for cash infusions, the government gasping for relief. Pulkovo's chaos yesterday, dozens of flights grounded amid drone alerts, underscores the ripple, St. Petersburg's hub snarled and civilians fuming.

Sceptics see propaganda in the Britain-bashing, a bid to paint NATO as aggressor and rally Russians around Putin. Yet the strikes' precision screams Ukrainian ingenuity, not some Whitehall conspiracy.

🔥 Ukraine strikes Primorsk oil port (Leningrad region) — Russia's largest Baltic crude export hub (60% of seaborne oil). Governor confirms. Pulkovo Airport (St. Petersburg) fully suspended — 98 flights delayed/cancelled. Deep hit on Kremlin war revenue. #NAFO #NafoFellas



9/9 pic.twitter.com/QEATPGbIIR — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐨𝐦𝐬𝐚 🇪🇺🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@Tweet4AnnaNAFO) March 23, 2026

Finnair's reversal, Latvia's stray drone crash and Estonia's power plant strike all signal high-stakes manoeuvring over the Gulf of Finland. Zelensky's quid pro quo lingers, while Russia moves to ration fuel at home, increasing the pressure.