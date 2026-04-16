Russia has issued a 'sleep well' warning to European countries allegedly manufacturing military supplies for the Ukrainian government.

Vladimir Putin's defence ministry has released a list of 12 'attack targets' allegedly responsible for supplying Ukraine with weapons used against Russia. The alleged sites are scattered across several nations, but three were in London, Leicester, and Suffolk.

The ministry held all of the locations listed as culpable, including manufacturing facilities in Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

Russia Issues 'Sleep Well' Notice to Europe 'Strike Targets'

The alleged activities are 'increasingly drawing these countries into war with Russia,' cautioned Dmitry Medvedev, senior Kremlin figure and former Russian president. As Putin's deputy under the Russian Security Council, he said Western leaders would be wise to heed the warning as more than a threat.

Russian Defense Ministry’s statement must be taken literally: the list of European facilities which make drones & other equipment is a list of potential targets for the Russian armed forces. When strikes become a reality depends on what comes next. Sleep well, European partners! — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) April 15, 2026

'The list of European facilities which make drones [and] other equipment is a list of potential targets for the Russian armed forces,' Medvedev wrote on X. 'When strikes become a reality depends on what comes next... Sleep well, European partners!'

Ukrainian missile manufacturer Fire Point was identified in the list as a source, the Daily Star reported. One alleged location in Mildenhall, Suffolk, houses facilities for the RAF and US Air Force. Specific targets in London and Leicester were also noted. The UK government has yet to comment on the perceived threat.

'The leadership of several European countries, amid mounting losses and a worsening shortage of manpower in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, decided to increase the production and supply of UAVs to Ukraine for strikes on Russian territory,' Russia's defence ministry stated. 'A significant increase in UAV production for the Kyiv regime is planned through increased funding for Ukrainian and joint enterprises located in European countries that produce attack drones and their components.'

The ministry warned that any 'terrorist attacks against Russia' could have 'unpredictable consequences.' 'We regard this decision as a deliberate step leading to a sharp escalation of the military-political situation throughout Europe and the creeping transformation of these countries into Ukraine's strategic rear area,' it added.

The 19 'Safe Places' in the UK if WW3 Starts

The warning renewed concerns over the UK public's safety in the event of an imminent threat. Last February, the Express listed the 'safest places' in the country in case of a nuclear event, as compiled by Emoov, an online estate agency.

Cornwall, Weymouth, Folkestone, and Dover joined the 19 'safe' locations in the list. 'Ideally you'd want to be somewhere in the countryside, far from major cities,' historian and author Dr David Swift added. 'You also wouldn't want to be near the River Clyde as that's where the UK Trident submarines are based.'

Zelenskiy Calls for 'Air Shield' Against Russian Threats

Calling on 'Poland and all our partners,' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed to build a 'fully reliable shield' against Russian aerial threats back in September 2025. 'This is possible. Ukraine can counter all kinds of Russian drones and missiles and if we act together in the region we will have enough weapons and production capacity,' he said.

He called for the joint air defence shield following Russian incursions into airspace in NATO's eastern flank. Allied nations on that territory have since agreed on developing a 'drone wall' to detect, track, and intercept aerial threats. Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz embraced the prospect.

'Polish-Ukrainian cooperation in this area already exists, but we expect... there to be cooperation between the European Union and Ukraine,' he told Reuters. 'Otherwise, we will have dangerous spaces, we will have gaps in the air, missile and anti-drone defence systems.'